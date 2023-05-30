Home on Enoch Brown Road, Greencastle, heavily damaged by fire Sunday morning

Echo Pilot

USA TODAY Network

A Memorial Day weekend fire caused major damage to a home in Antrim Township.

Firefighters responding to 3241 Enoch Brown Road, Greencastle, at 8:05 a.m. Sunday, May 28, found heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple areas of the single-family home, according to a report from Rescue Hose Co. Fire Chief Kevin Barnes.

Three adults, three juveniles:‘Left to rot’: Six charged with killing more than 100 deer in Franklin County

On the track together:‘No one fights alone!’ Survivors and supporters Relay against cancer

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, but it is not suspicious, Barnes said.

Two firefighters received minor injuries. However, they did not have to be transported from the scene.

Crews initially used hand lines to fight the fire, but were forced to withdraw because of deteriorating conditions inside the building. Once the situation was stabilized, they re-entered the home to finish putting out the fire.

The bulk of the flames were knocked down in about 30 minutes, but crews remained on scene for another 2 1/2 hours for salvage and extensive overhaul.

In addition to Rescue Hose Co., firefighters responded from Marion, New Franklin, Franklin Fire Co. Station 4, MMP&W, St. Thomas, Maugansville and Leitersburg, as well as the Washington County air unit.