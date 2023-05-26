‘Left to rot’: Six charged with killing more than 100 deer in Franklin County

Three 20-year-olds, all from Greencastle, and three juveniles have been charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in connection with a six-month poaching spree in southern Franklin County.

They are accused of shooting well over 100 deer between August 2022 and January 2023 in an area ranging from Washington Township on the east side of the county to Little Cove on the west.

Most of the deer were “left to rot at the location of kill, in what officials are classifying as a complete disregard for our wildlife resources,” the game commission said in a news release.

Will it discourage fishermen?:Senate Game and Fisheries chair questions new Pa. fishing license increase

Learn about one Franklin County dog:Pa. owners are allowing their dogs to help hunters find wounded deer across the state

Charges against Hunter Atherton, Abigale Hoover and Caillou Patterson were filed Thursday, May 25, in Magisterial District Judge Duane Cunningham’s office in Greencastle by State Game Warden Philp Bietsch. The three juveniles face many of the same charges through the court of common pleas.

Poaching reports began reaching the game commission in September through its central dispatch center and Operation Game Thief lines. People were finding dead deer, apparently shot, in their front yards and fields in southern Franklin County. The heads or antlers had been cut off some and the dead animals included fawns, according to charging documents filed in Cunningham’s office.

In one report in September, a resident in the Mercersburg area saw the occupants of a vehicle spotlighting after legal hours. The witness saw the vehicle stop on the road as the people inside spotlighted a group of deer in the field.

“A gunshot rang out and immediately afterward, the deer in the spotlight dropped to the ground and laid motionless,” the game commission reported. The witness didn’t get a license plate number, but did get a good description of the vehicle, “which proved very valuable months later.”

How were accused deer poachers caught?

State game wardens devoted many hours to working nighttime patrols and operations in the areas where the poaching occurred, but “they were unsuccessful in apprehending those responsible. That is until Jan. 3, 2023, when Warden Bietsch caught the break he worked so hard to get,” the news release said.

While patrolling in a “core area of the poaching activity” around midnight, a vehicle matching the description given by the witness in September parked at a gas station caught Bietsch’s eye.

Bietsch went to a spot in the Marsh area of Antrim and Washington townships—including Marsh, Salem Church, Scott and McDowell roads — where numerous deer had been killed in previous months.

“After a short wait at a spot where he could remain out of sight but still see, Warden Bietsch heard multiple gunshots pierce the silence of the cold night,” the news release said. “Shortly afterwards, a slowly traveling vehicle emerged on the roadway: the same one seen at the gas station. Its occupants were operating a spotlight.

“Warden Bietsch stopped the vehicle and found one adult and two juveniles in possession of a loaded .22 Magnum caliber rifle. The suspects admitted shooting at three separate deer, just as Warden Bietsch heard. Follow-up interviews implicated three other individuals, two adults and one juvenile, in the poaching spree on previous nights.”

The numbers could not be substantiated, but members of the group estimated they shot between 100 and 200 deer “just for fun,” the news release said.

“This killing spree spanned the entire southern tier of Franklin County, from Waynesboro into Little Cove, and ended only because of the involvement of concerned citizens and the hard work and persistence of Warden Bietsch,” the release said.

The six people involved face a combined total of 113 counts of the unlawful taking or killing of game or wildlife, 207 counts of the unlawful use of lights while hunting, 42 counts of the possession of loaded firearms in a vehicle, 62 counts of restrictions on recreational spotlighting, and 62 counts of the unlawful use of a vehicle to locate game or wildlife. Atherton, Hoover and Patterson also face corruption of minors charges. Additionally, Atherton was charged with recklessly endangering the welfare of others.

The most serious charges carry potential fines and penalties up to $15,000 and 36 months in prison, plus wildlife replacement costs of just shy of $21,000.

Summonses to appear for preliminary hearings in central court on July 18 were sent to Atherton, Hoover and Patterson by Cunningham’s office on May 26.

Anyone with information about wildlife crimes can report them to the Pennsylvania Game Commission via its toll-free Operation Game Thief hotline — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year — at 888-PGC-8001 or fill out an online form at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/operationgamethief. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for monetary rewards.