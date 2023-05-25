Greencastle-Antrim Middle School's Cumberland Life Festival continues, 1973 to 2023

Greencastle-Antrim eighth-graders traditionally travel back in time to the 1800s at the annual Cumberland Life Festival.

Some visitors to this year’s festival at Tayamentasachta were just as interested in the more recent past.

As the middle school rite of passage took place on the grounds of the school district environmental center Friday, May 19, memories were shared by some of those who were there for the first event 50 years ago.

“I put in this brick sidewalk,” said Robert Fisher, recalling what he did on May 17 and 18, 1973.

He stood on a walkway outside the farmhouse with his stepdaughter, Heather Smith. A 1998 Greencastle-Antrim High School graduate, her Cumberland Life Festival project was potpourri.

They met up with her son, Caleb Smith, a current eighth-grader. He had fake blood smeared on his checks for his project, Civil War medicine.

Working in groups, students pick topics of interest, research them and, dressed in period clothing, give presentations for other students and visitors at the festival. The girls wore long dresses, skirts and aprons, while most of the boys went with plaid shirts, jeans and boots.

The festival’s half-century longevity illustrates “something magnificent and engaging” was created 50 years ago that still appeals to students, teachers and the community, according to Kerri Barnes, director of the environmental center. She’s a 1994 G-AHS graduate and her Cumberland Life Festival project was games in the walnut plantation.

Members of the inaugural Cumberland Life Festival would go on to graduate in 1977 and a trio of alumni was found near the duck pond — Doug Keener, who did square dancing and laid pavers outside the porch; Renee Poper, also a square dancer who gave tours of the farmhouse; and Randy Bingaman, who did woodsplitting.

“It’s kinda cool 50 years later,” said Keener.

Over the years, some of their kids and grandkids have participated in the festival.

Bingaman was with his wife, Roz, a school district music teacher, who was a Cumberland Life Festival adviser for activities such as square dancing, flower pressing and basket weaving for 25 years.

Also on hand was their daughter, Randa Naylor, Class of 2009, whose project was horses, and her three young children, future Cumberland Life Festival participants, Zeke, 3, Ronin, 2, and Rayden, 6 weeks.

Square dancing was mentioned frequently and it’s still popular today. Festival assignments align with eighth-graders’ interests and square-dancer Addie Bloyer is a student at Clarissa’s School of Performing Arts.

“It’s crazy to think it’s still around and the tradition has continued all these years,” she said.

“It was exciting, it was fun. Definitely a neat opportunity,” said her mother, Tiffany Bloyer, G-AHS Class of 1999. She made pretzels at the festival in 1995 and was interviewed by the newspaper then, too.

