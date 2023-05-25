1976 graduate will address Greencastle-Antrim High School Class of 2023

The Greencastle-Antrim High School Class of 2023 will graduate on Saturday, June 3.

Activities leading up to the commencement ceremony will be held earlier in the week, starting with the Senior Walk on Tuesday, May 30. During the event, the soon-to-be graduates walk across campus in their caps and gowns, visiting all four buildings to the cheers of the younger students.

The Greencastle-Antrim Ministerium is planning a baccalaureate service, attendance optional, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in Shockey Family Center for Performing Arts at the high school.

The commencement ceremony is set to begin Saturday morning at 10 on Kaley Field. If it is raining, the ceremony will be pushed back until 3 p.m., outside if the weather clears up, inside if it does not.

There are just under 240 graduates, and class President Brady Jackson will give the welcome.

The speaker will be Don Chlebowski, a Greencastle-Antrim High School alumnus and coach, who has had a long career in banking.

A 1976 G-AHS graduate, three-sport athlete and class president, he majored in business and played football at Susquehanna University.

Chlebowski continued his education at the University of Colorado Graduate School of Banking, which led to his 43-year career in the financial industry, primarily in community banking as a chief financial officer, manager and commercial lender. Currently, he is a vice president/business development officer at F&M Trust.

Chlebowski coached football at Greencastle-Antrim for 35 years, nine as a high school assistant and 26 years as head coach of the freshman team.

Active in many community service organizations, he serves on the advisory board of Mason Dixon Warrior Adventures, a veteran support organization. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoys hunting and fly-fishing.

He lives in Antrim Township with wife, Vicky, and two golden retrievers. Their son Daniel, also a G-AHS graduate, lives in Frederick with his wife, Alex, and their three children.