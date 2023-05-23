‘No one fights alone!’ Survivors and supporters Relay against cancer

There was no missing Tanya’s Team at the 2023 Relay For Life of Franklin and Fulton Counties.

More than two dozen strong, Pictures Plus co-workers, family and friends wore hot pink T-shirts with a “WW” emblem for their “Wonder Woman” Tanya Martin.

The breast cancer survivor had a huge smile on her face as the group joined others on the Greencastle-Antrim School District’s Kaley Field Friday evening, May 19, for the annual American Cancer Society fundraiser.

See more pictures:American Cancer Society's Relay For Life of Franklin and Fulton Counties held May 19

On the field:Let the games begin. Greencastle-Antrim learning support students compete in the G-lympics

“We’re all here supporting Team Tanya. It’s for her, purely,” said Julie Mohn. “She calls us her Pictures Plus family.”

Her “PP” family from the Waynesboro business has been providing meals and covering her job since she was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of breast cancer in September 2022.

The Mercersburg woman underwent a double mastectomy and chemotherapy. She found the lump in her breast herself and advised others to “press hard” when they do self-examinations.

“They got it all with surgery and the chemo worked,” Martin said. “I’m cancerfree!”

Her surgeon told Martin that 10 years ago, she would not have survived. Continuing research to find new treatments is one of the reasons Relay For Life participants annually walk toward a world without cancer.

“God’s gonna use me and my testimony for someone who needs me,” said Martin, who works from home when she can as she continues her recovery.

“I love, love, love everyone!” Martin said shortly before Tanya’s Team hit the track for the introduction lap.

Stories like Martin’s were echoed around the stadium as activities celebrated survivors and caregivers and remembered those lost to the disease.

Beth Goetz is in her second year as a Relay For Life leader, serving this year as tri-chair with June Hann and Sue Mummert.

She recounted how, as a close family friend, she helped start Team Williams in 2017 in honor of Jeff Williams, who was diagnosed with throat cancer a year earlier.

Williams is cancerfree and, like several of his teammates, sported a T-shirt saying “In this family, no one fights alone!”

Members of teams with names like Family Fight, Salem Church Praying for a Cure, Nutty’s Buddies and Fulton County Relayers were on the field throughout the evening.

Earlier in the day, Greencastle-Antrim Primary and Elementary school students got in the Relay For Life spirit with their own laps around the track. They walked, ran, danced and cartwheeled and some carried teddy bears that will be donated to cancer patients.

How much money has the Relay For Life raised in Franklin and Fulton counties?

The Relay is closing in on its 2023 goal of $90,000. Teams raise money throughout the year and, combined with the $28,515 raised Friday, the total stands at $88,503. The event will remain open for additional fundraisers or donations until around the end of June.

The top 10 team totals to date:

Greencastle Tigers: $14,996

Frankly Speaking About Cancer: $9,832

Bottoms Up: $7,931

Salem Church: $7,601

Blue/Gold Cancer Crusaders: $5,406

Solomon's Lutheran Church $4,658

Fulton County Relayers: $4,388

F&M Trust: $4,175

No Place Like Hope: $3,605

Soaring Eagles: $3,258

For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/pafranklinfulton.