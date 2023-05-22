Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas on Memorial Day, sports kudos, first responders, public works

Ben Thomas Jr./Greencastle mayor

Golly gee, what a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Greencastle! I have so much to write about. It’s a little breezy on the porch, but we’ll give it a try. The porch got a spring bath Saturday afternoon so we’re ready for serious sittin’. I must comment about Memorial Day that is less than a week away so grab a glass of iced tea and join me. But first, we have much to be thankful for.

Congratulations to our GAHS baseball and softball teams as they move forward in playoff games here in Pennsylvania. Likewise, to the graduating class of 2023! All the best with your future endeavors. This week, we celebrate Emergency Medical Services Week and National Public Works Week. The Rescue Hose Company is having weeklong events for our first responder health care providers. Our men and women who keep Greencastle’s many services efficient are due recognition as well. They are available, assuring our many infrastructures function around the clock.

Regarding Memorial Day, I hope you can observe the parade along Baltimore Street and attend services at Cedar Hill Cemetery on Monday. The parade will move at 10:30 a.m. from the intersection of East Baltimore Street and South Allison Street and proceed west to Cemetery Hill (Buchanan Trail West).

We observe this day to honor the men and women who served and gave their lives in service to our great nation. Yes, this day remembers their ultimate sacrifice.

I now write about how they lived using one Greencastle native’s example. Every Gold Star Family member knows how they lived … to their fullest!

I share my research about the life of Harry D. Zeigler, who graduated from Greencastle High School, Class of 1939. The high school was located at the northeast corner of South Washington Street and East Franklin Street. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was killed in the Battle of the Coral Sea on May 9, 1942, being the first Greencastle casualty of World War II. Seaman Zeigler was buried at sea. 542 military personnel were either killed or wounded at the Battle of Coral Sea.

A special thanks to the Lilian S. Besore Library for the many history books and writings available to the public. Also, thanks to neighbor Linda Crist Faith for letting me borrow her late father’s (Leroy Crist) many Greencastle High School class play booklets. Her dad would serve in WWII after graduation and later open Crist’s Furniture Store on North Carlisle Street.

As a child, Harry Zeigler grew up with his family at 129 Addison Ave. He would play with the neighborhood boys and girls; ride his bicycle to the Jerome R. King Playground; visit the many small grocery stores in town at the time like Poper’s Groceries’ two locations, on South Jefferson Street and North Allision Street; J. K. Goetz & Son groceries downtown, or Shinham’s large grocery store where the Chamber of Commerce office is located on East Baltimore Street. He would have visited Henson’s Fountain and Grill on Center Square. His senior picture displayed a very neat haircut, possibly by Roscoe and Dixon barbers, also on the Square. I’m sure reading the Echo Pilot was a treat every week with owner and editor G. Fred Ziegler (different spelling). G. Fred was also the Justice of the Peace, also located on Center Square. Zeigler’s classmates would have checked out the new Ford, Mercury and Zephyr automobiles at E. G. Hoachlander’s dealership on East Baltimore Street at North Allison Street. He would travel by Blue Ridge or Lininger’s bus lines or by Cumberland Valley Railroad (Highline train station) to Hagerstown or Chambersburg. A real treat would have been roller skating at Cold Spring Park south of Waynesboro. Williams’ Bakery was just around the corner from Addison Avenue on South Washington Street as Mr. Williams would go door-to-door selling his delicious sweet treats and soft pretzels.

Harry Zeigler was very active at his church, in school and in the community. The family was active at Rescue Hose Company, then located at 60 N. Washington St., where police headquarters is located. The Zeigler family would intently listen for the town siren to sound if there was a fire call. Dad and Uncle would hop in their cars and respond three blocks north of Addison Avenue and jump in a Seagraves fire engine and respond to the call. No radios or pagers back then. When in the fire engine, they would pick up volunteers along the streets who would ride on the tailboard (rear step) of the Seagrave.

Relative R. B. Zeigler was distributor for Arthur’s Quality Dairy Products of Waynesboro, so there were probably some nice dairy treats in the Zeigler household. An ice-cold cola was just five cents at one of many stores, confectionaries, and restaurants downtown.

Harry Zeigler would walk to Greencastle High School every day since it was a block and a half away from his house. He probably returned home for lunch, then back to afternoon classes. By his yearbook, he was active in baseball (team captain), basketball, soccer, Hi-Y club, dancing, stage manager, news club, athletic club, commercial club, electrical club, and participated in the Senior Class play held on Dec. 15 and 16, 1938, in the auditorium. Senior Harry Zeigler was cast as “Gabriel – a Portuguese fisherman” in the play “Fly Away Home” as directed by faculty member Pearl Angle Conrad, the wife of William P. Conrad, who coached many of the sports teams at Greencastle High School. The Conrads would later build a new home on the newly constructed Spring Grove Avenue on the outskirts of town from East Baltimore Street, long before I-81 was thought of.

The Sunday breeze is calming now, so time to close and go for a walk. Though Harry D. Zeigler was barely 22 when he paid the ultimate sacrifice, the Greencastle community was blessed to have him as one of our citizens for 18 of those years. Thank you, Seaman and citizen Harry D. Zeigler and the men and women of the United States military who we honor and remember this Memorial Day. Because of them, we are blessed.