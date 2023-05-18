Third-graders learn about the law as Joey Badapple goes to court in Greencastle
“Judge, I’m innocent!”
“These are trumped up charges!”
“I thought you were my friend!”
Those are a few of the things Greencastle-Antrim third-graders heard Joey Badapple say in Magisterial District Judge Duane Cunningham’s courtroom on May 11.
Earlier, they watched as Greencastle police arrested Badapple on a variety of charges including DUI, possession with attempt to deliver marijuana and possession of a switchblade, a prohibited weapon, as well as a stop sign violation.
Badapple — played by Magisterial District Judge Jody Eyer of Mercersburg — earned laughs from the students with his criminal antics at the mock arraignment, as did Cunningham when he ad-libbed that the defendant once lived on Banana Lane.
The courtroom scene was part of an annual visit by G-A third-graders during their studies of laws and government. The students also traveled to Antrim Township as they connected what they are learning with their community.
