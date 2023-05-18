Third-graders learn about the law as Joey Badapple goes to court in Greencastle

“Judge, I’m innocent!”

“These are trumped up charges!”

“I thought you were my friend!”

STEAM Expo and Fine Arts Night:Families get STEAMed at Greencastle-Antrim expo

See the pictures:Autistic support and life skills students compete in G-A School District G-lypmics

Those are a few of the things Greencastle-Antrim third-graders heard Joey Badapple say in Magisterial District Judge Duane Cunningham’s courtroom on May 11.

Earlier, they watched as Greencastle police arrested Badapple on a variety of charges including DUI, possession with attempt to deliver marijuana and possession of a switchblade, a prohibited weapon, as well as a stop sign violation.

Badapple — played by Magisterial District Judge Jody Eyer of Mercersburg — earned laughs from the students with his criminal antics at the mock arraignment, as did Cunningham when he ad-libbed that the defendant once lived on Banana Lane.

The courtroom scene was part of an annual visit by G-A third-graders during their studies of laws and government. The students also traveled to Antrim Township as they connected what they are learning with their community.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com