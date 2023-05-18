Let the games begin. Greencastle-Antrim learning support students compete in the G-lympics

The days leading up to the G-lympics on the Greencastle-Antrim School District’s Kaley Field were full of excitement generated by athlete profiles on the district’s Facebook page.

Nicknames like Mr. Cool, Jumpin’ Jordan and Care Care and favorite foods, animals and colors were posted as the learning support students got ready for the annual competition.

Held this year on May 11, the G-lympics were spearheaded in 2021 by since-retired teacher Susan Wright after the Franklin County Special Olympics were canceled for a second year due to COVID-19.

The G-lympics were organized this year by teachers Kristen Showalter and Angela Burket with the sponsorship of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation, events staffed by high school volunteers and facepainting by the art club.

Competitors lounged under canopies until it was time for the games to begin with the National Anthem, followed by the introduction of athletes over the loud speakers.

Autistic support and life skills students from kindergarten through high school competed in events like the football throw, softball throw, bean bag toss, soccer kick, 50-yard dash and obstacle course.

Students from classes across the district were in the stands cheer, stomp their feet and display posters, while songs such as “Y.M.C.A.” and “Sweet Caroline” rang out over the field.

Blue, the school district mascot, with help from some G-lympics friends, got the fans fired up with the wave.

