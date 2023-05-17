Republican candidates picked for Greencastle-Antrim School Board in primary election

The Republican candidates for five seats on the Greencastle-Antrim School Board who will advance to the general election were chosen in Tuesday’s primary election. There were no Democratic candidates.

The winners and their vote totals, in unofficial results reported late Tuesday, are:

• H. Carter Davidson (incumbent), 1,387

• Jacob D. Burns, 1,300

• Mark A. Scriever II, 1,291

• Christopher Tyler Bonillas (incumbent), 1,248

• Alana Michael, 1,195

The sixth GOP candidate, Percy Rock, had the lowest total at 763. Rock had asked about having his name taken off the ballot after being arrested on child pornography charges on April 19, but it was too late. Had he been among the top five vote-getters, he would have had to ask for his nomination to be withdrawn if he did not want to stay in the race.

There were no contested races elsewhere in the Borough of Greencastle or Antrim Township.

Advancing to November are:

Greencastle Borough Council:

Republicans: Joel Amsley, incumbent, and Larry J. Faight, former councilman

Democrats: Scott P. Reagan and Jeremy Layman, incumbents

Antrim Township Board of Supervisors:

Republicans: John F. Alleman and Patrick Heraty, incumbents

Magisterial District Judge:

Duane Cunningham, incumbent, cross-filed.

Who won in the contested county races?

At the county level, Republican newcomer Dean Horst (10,569) led the balloting, followed by incumbent John Flannery (8,919) to secure their party’s nomination in unofficial results reported late Tuesday. Current Commissioner David Keller (5,524) will not retain his post and Lori Rice (4,988) will not advance.

There were only two names on the Democratic ballot, so both Bob Ziobrowski, incumbent, and Cameron Schroy move forward to face Horst and Flannery in November for the three commissioner positions.

In the Republican race for register and recorder, Joy Heinbaugh, who currently holds the position, bested challenger Clayton Bendell, 12,192 to 3,742.