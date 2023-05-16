‘Take Me Out to the Relay!’ Friday night at American Cancer Society fundraiser

It’s just about time to play ball on the Greencastle-Antrim School District’s Kaley Field for the 2023 Relay For Life of Franklin and Fulton Counties.

The American Cancer Society fundraiser will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 19, and this year’s baseball-inspired theme is “Take Me Out to the Relay!”

A week before the Relay, there were 24 teams, 144 participants and 36 survivors registered and “the numbers are going up,” said June Hann, tri-chair with Beth Goetz and Sue Mummert. Fundraising was more than halfway to this year’s $90,000 goal.

People who don’t sign up in advance, can just show up to walk; enjoy the events planned throughout the evening; or take advantage of luminary sales, the Relay store, concessions and basket alley.

Highlights include the 6 p.m. survivor/caregiver ceremony and lap, followed by a reception and the Fight Back Lap celebrating childhood cancer survivors at 8:30.

Hann recently reached out to a friend with cancer and the family of a child with cancer and they signed up immediately.

“My heart is full. I told my daughter, Jen, ‘This is why I do this,’” said Hann, a cancer survivor who lost her husband, Norm, to leukemia in 2017.

“We want cancer to go away, so obviously the fundraiser is the thing, but for me personally it’s very fulfilling when people respond like that,” Hann said.

The opening ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m., the luminary ceremony is at 10 and the Glow for Hope final laps start at 10:45.

Also planned are a Kids Zone, on field entertainment and a Patriotic Lap in memory of Relay supporters Russ and Dody Clever.

The Theme Lap at 5 p.m. will include the song “Take Me Out To The Relay.” Based on “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” the Relay song was written by Tri-Chair Sue Mummert. Here are the words:

Take me out to the Relay,

Take me out to the track!

We’re raising money to beat the beast,

And ensure that it never comes back.

So it’s work, work, work raising money?

If we don’t reach goal it’s a shame!

And it’s 1, 2, 3 laps and more

Every Step Brings Hope!

What’s the full schedule for the 2023 Relay For Life?

4 p.m.

Registration/survivor tent opens

Luminary sales open

Basket Alley opens

Relay Store opens

GA Band Boosters concession stand opens

4:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

Welcome: Beth Goetz, Sue Mummert and June Hann, tri-chairs

National Anthem: Mike Yasenchak

Time for personal reflection: Paul Hutchison, Grace Community Church

Guest Speaker: Laura Umbrell, Wellspan Oncology Navigator

5 p.m.

Theme lap and song: “Take Me Out To The Relay”

5:30 p.m.

Team recognition/introduction lap

6 p.m.

Survivor/caregiver ceremony and lap to reception

6:30 p.m.

Survivor reception

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Kids Zone Activities

On Field Performances:

Majestic All Stars

Rainbow Gymnastics

PA Starz

7:30 p.m.

Cookies from KHaotic Sweetz

8 p.m.

Teddy Bear Lap

Basket Alley closes

8:30 p.m.

Fight Back Lap – Celebrating childhood cancer survivors

9 p.m.

Basket Alley winners announced

Relay store closes

9:30 p.m.

Patriotic Lap in memory of Russ and Dody Clever

Luminary sales close

10 p.m.

Luminary Ceremony

Luminary Speaker: Sally Sulcove

“Amazing Grace”: David King

10:45 p.m.

Final laps: Glow for Hope

For more information, visit the website www.relayforlife.org/pafranklinfulton

Information also is available from the tri-chairs: June Hann, junohann@comcast.net; Beth Goetz, bethgoetz@gmail.com; and Sue Mummert, smummert.pw@gmail.com

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com