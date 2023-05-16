Families get STEAMed at Greencastle-Antrim expo

The Greencastle-Antrim School District’s 2023 STEAM Expo and Fine Arts Night lived up to its name on May 9.

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics activities, exhibits, information and enthusiasts were found inside and outside the four schools on the district campus.

“I’m loving it … I think it’s a great event for families,” said Jennifer Roberts, who attended “with lots of people,” including her daughters, Addison, a seventh-grader and Mackenize, a fourth-grader, her parents and her sister and her kids.

The goal was to bring the community together to celebrate student achievement, make meaningful connections to STEAM careers and engage families in STEAM activities.

Here’s a sampling of how that happened:

S is for Science

Aiden Summers’ face was a study in concentration as he used a dropper to draw liquid from a cup and place it into a beaker.

The 2-year-old learned what it’s like to be a bee gathering nectar and taking it back to the hive at the ButterBee Foundation exhibit. The foundation focuses on teaching people about the role pollinators play in ecosystems and agriculture.

Aiden was at expo with his mother, Ellie Kennedy, sister, Harmony Kennedy, a G-A third-grader, and Mason Kennedy, a second-grader.

“They have lots of activities for kids to do,” his mother said.

T is for Technology

Kristy McIntyre and Tom Wright, technical sales representatives with NEFF, a distributor of industrial automation, talked about their jobs and products.

“Kristy’s entire focus is robotics,” Wright said. “I cover NEFF products from A to Z.”

He said his diverse job offers something new all the time.

“One day it might be garbage trucks, the next day dog food,” he said.

At another tech exhibit, Emily Forrester, a ninth-grader, was heard asking “Mom, do you need help?” as Becca Gibson tried her hand at 3-D printing.

In keeping with the family theme, Arlan and Kathy Crider were supporting their daughter, Amy Crider, G-A School District librarian, who helped organize the expo.

Like many people, they stepped into virtual reality the high school, where Kathy Crider wore a headset and could been seen moving her hands around as she “ran” a miter saw.

E is for Engineering

There are plenty of engineering careers right in G-A students’ backyards and exhibitors included Manitowoc and Volvo.

There’s been a nationwide emphasis on getting more girls to look at STEM careers and there were good examples among the company representatives.

Brandi Christy, who works in engineering at the crane manufacturer, said she wants to encourage female engineers and a younger demographic.

“We want to recruit more engineers and inspire people to get a job in the technology field,” said Laura Mieloo, a test engineer with Volvo.

She talked about the technology behind Volvo’s Mack trucks and engines with Caleb Noll, a homeschooler who participates in band at G-A Middle School, and his mother, Carla Noll.

Caleb was excited to see the truck on display because his father, John Noll, retired after 35 years Mack Trucks.

A is for the Arts

There was no missing the arts component of STEAM in front of the high school.

Outside the office area, members of the art club climbed on scaffolding and sat on the sidewalk doing a chalk mural of Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”

At the door near the auditorium, other art club members got down and dirty on pottery wheels.

The group also offered face-painting outside at the primary school, and kids all over the campus were spotted wearing their handiwork.

The evening also featured a film festival showcasing the work of high school students in video and digital production classes, as well as art exhibits in every building.

M is for Mathematics

Plastic piggy banks were popular at the table of Corning Credit Union, which offers a Supersavers program for children.

The kids can learn that dollars and cents add up, since they get a prize after every five deposits.

M also could stand for “Menus” at the expo since there was food trucks on hand.

Harlo Sollers, a G-A sixth-grader, said Kona Ice was her favorite part of the event.

