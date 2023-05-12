Bronze and Granite owner now faces 43 theft charges totaling around $120,000

Greencastle police charged the owner of Bronze and Granite, 400 N. Antrim Way, Greencastle, with 35 more counts of theft May 9 as the result of an investigation that began in late March.

Richard Randolph Freeman Jr., 37, of Oakley Lane, Greencastle, now faces a total of 43 counts of theft for allegedly failing to follow through on paid orders totaling around $120,000.

The initial eight charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds involved nearly $30,000 and were filed on April 28.

Since that news came out, another 35 people reported “almost identical business practices and experience with the defendant,” according to charging documents filed by Greencastle police in the office of Magisterial District Judge Duane Cunningham.

Each said they paid Freeman in advance for goods and services that were never delivered. The amounts range from $250 to $7,300 and total more than $90,000, according to the charging documents.

The investigation by Greencastle police began March 28, when a Hagerstown woman, whose husband had passed away, reported she entered into an agreement with Freeman for various headstone services on April 11, 2022, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she prepaid Freeman the full amount for the job, $1,095, and was told it would be completed in three or four months, according to the charging documents. When the work wasn’t done in that time, she called the business, received multiple excuses and promised dates of installation throughout 2022 and heading into March 2023.

“Each victim has contacted the business and/or the defendant directly and been given multiple excuses and/or fabrications as to why the work was not completed and/or has promised dates of installation, including birthdays, anniversaries and special days in the victims lives for the work to be completed and in the end, the work has not been completed,” according to the affidavit.

The incidents range from 2019 until early this year with customers mainly from Franklin County, Pa., and Washington County, Md.

Greencastle police are encouraging anyone else who has had a similar experience with Bronze and Granite to go to the station and report it.

Freeman was originally free on $25,000 unsecured bond. After his arrest on May 9, bond was set at $100,000, which has since been posted. His preliminary hearing is set for May 16.

In addition, there are 28 civil cases pending against him in Cunningham’s office for more the $99,000. Some involve the same people as the criminal charges.