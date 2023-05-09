100 years in the community. Annual fund drive under way for Jerome R. King Playground

The annual fund drive has begun for Jerome R. King Playground, which is turns 100 this year.

The playground has been a community staple in the Greencastle-Antrim community since 1923 and a 100th anniversary celebration is planned at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The annual fund drive supports operations and improvements at the playground on North Carlisle Street and about 300 individuals contributed in 2022.

“Each year we strive to make improvements to our facilities and explore ways to enhance the park for the public’s enjoyment,” says the fundraising letter from the board of directors.

Major accomplishments in 2022 included new shingles of the roof of the Omwake Pavilion, refurbishment of the Davidson memorial and a new water foundation near the Citizens Bank Pavilion.

Last year also saw new signs and scoreboard for Barkdoll Field and repairs and painting of the historic grandstand. Several teams play at the field, including Greencastle-Antrim Baseball and Softball Association, American Legion and Athletes Edge.

The playground also has play equipment, three pavilions, a bandshell, basketball court and lighted tennis courts.

In 2023, the two tennis courts at the south end of the playground will be converted to pickleball courts. A large portion of the costs are being covered by an anonymous donor, individual and business donations and a grant from Antrim Township. Weather-permitting, construction will begin this spring.

Tax deductible donations to the fund drive can be mailed to P.O. Box 2, 240 N. Carlisle St., Greencastle, Pa. 17225. For pavilion reservations, call Jody Bittner at 717-597-8648.