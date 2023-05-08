Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas reflects on Mother’s Day, Police Week and PSU Mont Alto grads

Ben Thomas Jr./Greencastle Mayor

On this Sunday afternoon, I would be remiss if I didn’t write honoring mothers as we approach Mother’s Day weekend. I have many fond memories that I’ll share with you in just a minute.

Meanwhile, I’m on the porch listening to the radio. Some old tunes that Mom would have enjoyed from the 1940s and beyond. She loved listening to Andy Williams. Tina is fixing a batch of iced tea so take time and grab some tea or coffee and join us. We just came back from a pleasant walk. Took the umbrella along, thank goodness, as Mother Nature presented a little rain shower. Seems like a mother theme, doesn’t it?

Moms must be the most special people in our lives. My late mother grew up as a farm girl during the Depression without a father. Her dad died three years after her birth. Grandmother raised 10 children on her own. Thank goodness the siblings chipped in and helped their mother manage the farm. Mom said they never went hungry as they had a few dairy cows, hogs, chickens, a huge garden and fields for raising crops for sale. They carried water from a nearby stream, packaged ice from the frozen stream in winter and didn’t have electricity. Electricity wouldn’t come until the 1950s after Mom had left home as an adult. The neighboring farm (my great-uncle Jim) rejected the need for electricity, so the power company wouldn’t run it unless all remote farms would eventually be customers. Sounds like cable TV today.

I never heard Mom complain. Her younger sister tells me today that, “I guess times were hard, but we didn’t know it.” Aunt Wilda is now 95. I encourage the grandmothers reading this article to tell your stories to the grandchildren. I so cherish the fond memories of my mother … even when my brother and I were in the back seat of her 1963 Chevy Impala and told her we spotted a gray hair. She got upset at that. God bless all our mothers. Let’s cherish the memories of the moms who have passed and say, “Thanks, Mom,” to those whose mothers are a part of our lives today.

National Police Week occurs every May, and in 2023, we will be commemorating with live in-person events. The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will hold ceremonies, including the 35th annual Candlelight Vigil in Washington, D.C, to honor the fallen officers whose names have recently been added to the memorial.

The 35th annual Candlelight Vigil will be held on Saturday, May 13. There were 242 police line of duty deaths in the United States in 2022.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

Greencastle Police will hold “coffee with a cop” during National Police Week on Wednesday, May 17, at 9 a.m. in the Nelson Pavilion of the Jerome R King Playground. The Nelson Pavilion is located along Mifflin Lane beside the Veterans Memorial Bandshell. Coffee and goodies will be furnished. We’ll be explaining and displaying police equipment, giving presentations and answering questions. I personally invite you to attend. During the week, I’ll be issuing commendations to officers of the Greencastle Police Department for exemplary investigations culminating in arrests making and keeping our community safe. I ask you and our churches to consider prayers for our officers and to the families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty at services this coming weekend.

I take this opportunity to congratulate the 134 Penn State Mont Alto students who graduated this past Saturday, May 6. Students received either associate or bachelor’s degrees as conferred by PSU-Mont Alto Chancellor Francis Achampong, Ph.D. I was pleased to welcome the graduate candidates as vice chair of the PSU-Mont Also Advisory Board. Mike Ross, president, and chief financial officer of Franklin County Area Development Corp. was commencement speaker and provided five important steps to success.

Congratulations PSU graduates! You join the alumni from this beautiful campus here in Franklin County that was founded in 1903 and as ambassadors to a world class institution of higher education.

Oh my, Andy Williams is singing “Moon River” on the radio. Thanks to all moms for what you do! Because of mothers, we are certainly blessed.