Science, technology, engineering, the arts and math to be celebrated May 9 in Greencastle

Science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics will be celebrated on the campus of the Greencastle-Antrim School District Tuesday, May 9.

The first STEAM Expo & Fine Arts Night, free and open to the public, will be held in all four district buildings. The middle and high schools will open at 3 p.m. and the primary and elementary schools will open at 3:30. Events continue until 7 p.m.

The goal is to bring the community together to celebrate student achievement, make meaningful connections to STEAM careers and engage families in STEAM activities.

“Each building will have student art displays and STEM projects celebrating all that our students have accomplished and learned this year,” according to Amy Crider, district librarian and one of the organizers.

There will be hands-on activities, make-and-takes and exploration centers. The selection includes face-painting, big blue blocks, 3D printed bubble wands, pottery wheel demonstrations, 3D pens and printing, corn hole, scramble square puzzles, mosaic tile art, hand-held microscopes and a self-paced StoryWalk.

In addition, local business, organizations and hobby groups will be on hand to highlight how they use STEAM in every day. Those signed up to participate include Butterbee, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, Penn State University Portable Planetarium, SPARC, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, PA CareerLink Franklin County, Jason Dorrier Tattoo, Manitowoc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Neff Automation, F&M Trust, Volvo, STEMgineers, Drayer Physical Therapy, Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library, Corning Credit Union, Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12, Franklin County Agriculture and VGUSA.

A film festival beginning at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium will showcase the work of students in video and digital production classes. Titles include “Hazel and Greta,” “The Napper Slapper,” “The Missing Rick Owens,” “Goldie Locks and the Three Bears” and “An Advocate for Love.”

“Overall, the film festival is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and storytelling, providing a platform for students to showcase their talents and inspire others with their art,” says the event website.

Six food trucks will be parked around the campus — Chamelon 1648, Antitam Dairy, Peculiar Pizza, Sweet Rollers, Kona Ice and Lizzy’s.

“We hope all students, families and community members will be able to see all the ways that STEAM is happening here in our community and enjoy the results of all the ways that our students have grown this year,” Crider said.

For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/gcasd.org/steamexpo/home?authuser=0