‘Aging Unbound.’ Greencastle area siblings say hard work is a key to their longevity

May is Older Americans Month, and this year’s theme is “Aging Unbound.”

There’s no better example of that than four siblings who got together April 28 at the Greencastle Senior Activity Center to celebrate the 93rd birthday of the eldest child and only boy, Glenn Hykes.

Joining him were his younger sisters, Annabelle Henry, 91, Esther Walck, 88, and Betty Myers, 82.

“I find it awesome that all of the siblings are alive and active, ages 93 to 82,” Esther said.

Memories and laughter flowed as they sat around the table at the senior activity center, where an Older Americans Month celebration will be held Monday, May 8. It’s too late to sign up for lunch, but the afternoon, from 12:30 to 2:30, will feature the JAM Band, which regularly performs at the center’s Jam Nite the first and third Thursday of the month.

How did their early years influence their vitality today?

There’s not a walker or cane among them, although Glenn is hard of hearing, which he blames on “too many power saws without ear protection,” during years in construction. Always smartly dressed and with big smiles, they are familiar faces in the Greencastle-Antrim community.

The common thread when they talk about their longevity is a work ethic that goes back to their childhood.

“We came from the dirt road to the superhighway,” Betty said. “We had running water … run and git it.”

They grew up on the family farm in Antrim Township at what is now the intersection of Grant Shook and Filer roads. Betty still lives nearby in the Worleytown area, while the other three live not far from each another in Greencastle.

“We came up the hard way. It made us strong and independent,” Annabelle said. “We all had responsibility.”

Their parents, Albey and Anna Hykes, separated in 1942 when Glenn was 12.

“We were raised by a single mom who taught us good values,” he said.

After the older two got home from school, their mother would go to work at Fairchild in Hagerstown, leaving them in charge of the younger two.

Annabelle recalls the teamwork of those days. If they were hungry, Glenn would kill and pluck a chicken and she’d cook it.

They milked cows and Annabelle would lead two horses as Glenn plowed the fields. All four reminisce about the horses, but can’t quite agree on their names.

They also had a pet goat they would take into the house and feed crackers while their mother was at work.

There are fond memories of bag tigger in the barn and running lightning fast across a pasture, unsure of whether the bull was going to chase them, to go swimming in the Conococheague Creek.

“We didn’t have automobiles, we ate a lot of dirt. We can do without modern things. It’s good to know that stuff,” Betty said.

The family didn’t get electricity until Glenn was a junior in high school and then a storm knocked it out a few days later.

Glenn and Annabelle graduated from Greencastle High School, while Esther and Betty married young and later earned their GEDs.

Want to know more about the siblings and their outlook on life?

If you add up their ages, the four have 354 years of living among them.

Glenn, who the sisters sometimes just call “Brother,” had a construction business and his volunteer leadership positions have included Antrim Township Municipal Authority, Martin’s Mill Bridge Association, Antietam Humane Society, Nova Area Ruritan and Chambersburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, where he’s been a member for 73 years.

He enjoys attending auctions and yard sales and said he avoided alcohol, tobacco and drugs, followed a vegetarian diet and lived a positive lifestyle.

Some keys to being an active nonagenarian are “sunshine, good food, trust in the Lord, sleep and work.”

He and his wife, Sarah, 90, have been married for almost 25 years. He finds it amusing that when they were young, he went to Sunrise School at Worleytown and she went to Rising Sun School not far away in Bino.

They go to the Greencastle Senior Activity Center about twice a week.

Betty, the baby of the bunch, loves going to the senior center every day “because I’m old,” she laughed.

She was employed at Corning for 12 years, but spent most of her working years alongside her late husband, Tex Myers, as they developed land, built houses and had rental units.

“Mother taught us if you didn’t have something, you did without. You didn’t ask for anything,” said Betty, who also values the mentorship and values shared by her in-laws, Grace and Daniel “Tucker” Myers.

She enjoys antique cars, flowers and collectibles.

Annabelle, the window of John Henry, was Greencastle-Antrim School District records secretary for 31 years.

“I enjoy doing everything,” she said, citing gardening and traveling.

Annabelle, who will turn 92 on May 31, said she doesn’t get to the senior center often because she’s too busy mowing her yard — both riding and pushing.

“Life’s a journey. You have peaks and valleys … you have to learn to make changes and go with the flow,” she said.

“You have to get up and be positive. Sometimes it’s hard,” added Esther, who worked in special pupil services for the Lincoln Intermediate Unit and enjoys watching Hallmark movies. “I learned to dig in, be responsible and treat others like I want to be treated. I learned that from my mother.”

Taking care of John Eugene Walck, 90, her husband of almost 73 years, and “life in general” keep her busy.

“Hard work never hurt anybody,” Betty said, while Annabelle noted, “And we enjoyed it.”

What are some reflections?

The siblings get together at least once a month, as well as for Christmas and birthday meals.

The girls put Glenn on pedestal because he’s the oldest and the only boy.

“He’s the only brother we have,” said Betty.

“We held onto each other. We’re closer than we ever were,” Glenn said.

“We’re all like this,” Esther said, holding her fingers close together. “We’re there for each other.”

