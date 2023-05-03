Downed wire in Maryland knocks out power in Pennsylvania, closes Tuscarora schools

A downed line in Maryland caused an outage for about 8,000 West Penn Power customers in the southern part of Franklin County, Pennsylvania, Wednesday morning.

The line is near the Sheetz at Huyetts in Washington County, Md., but the four substations it serves are in Pennsylvania — Milnor south of Greencastle, Upton, Mercersburg and Whitetail, according to Todd Meyers, a West Penn Power spokesman.

In Antrim Township:Warehouses can’t be built at Green Grove Gardens event center location

Fixing a leak:Hagerstown regroups on water line repair plan

Power went out shortly after 6 a.m. and affected customers in Antrim Township, Greencastle, Montgomery Township, Peters Township and Waynesboro in Pennsylvania, but few if any in Maryland.

Schools were closed in the Tuscarora School District because of the outage, but the Greencastle-Antrim School District was not affected.

Power had been restored to about half of the customers by 9 a.m. and the remainder were expected to be back in service around noon.

Power from other lines was being directed to the substations while repairs are being made, Meyers said.

Meyers said crews from Potomac Edison, West Penn’s sister utility in Maryland, were working to get the wire back up near Huyetts. The cause is under investigation, but it does not appear to be the result of a vehicle accident.