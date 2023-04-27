Greencastle-Antrim students ready for an 'Enchanted Evening' at 2023 prom

The Greencastle-Antrim High School junior class will host the junior-senior prom on Saturday, May 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Green Grove Gardens. This year’s theme is “Enchanted Evening.”

The prom court was chosen by popular vote among the senior class and was announced on April 19 to the student body. This year’s court consists of the following candidates for prom queen: Ellie Divelbiss, Makenna Shaffer, Madison Shanholtz, Tamarah Smith, and Rylee Tosten. Candidates for prom king are Anthony Brown, Jace Szaflarski, Levi Tennison, Austin Wyand, and Jake Yelton. The candidates with the highest number of votes will be crowned prom king and prom queen near the beginning of the evening.

The prom will feature music, dancing, and light refreshments. Music for the evening will be provided by DJ Bizzy.

