The Mayor's Report: History of Pennsylvania, Franklin County, Antrim Township, Greencastle

Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr.

It’s official! Porch sittin’ has officially begun. Furniture has been placed on the front and side porches. Weather permitting, it’s great to be outside. Some days have been in the 80-degree range while other days have been quite chilly. A nice clean porch turns yellow from the high pollen count. The robins are still trying to build nests on the porch pillar ledges.

It’s Sunday afternoon. The wind is picking up with more pollen debris spreading around so I’ve retreated to the family room. A cup of coffee has been heated up so please join me.

April is the “Month of The Young Child.” I was a guest reader this past Tuesday morning to a group of preschool First Start Partnerships students at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in town. I saw much excitement in the children’s eyes as I read a special book about building a playground. Pretty cool stuff! When I was growing up, it seemed that my brothers, friends and I were outside all the time. We didn’t have cell phones; however, we’d watch Maxwell Smart take off his shoe and talk on his cell phone. That was really secret stuff in the 1960s. Maybe I’ll tape my cell phone to a pair of my shoes and give it a try!

Two weeks ago, we celebrated “Local Government Week.” Pennsylvania has three tiers of government: state, county and local. Local comprises of boroughs, townships and cities. Over 2,500 local governments are located in 67 counties. An important part of local governments is their “authorities.” These appointed boards usually own and manage water and sewer systems. Maybe even recreational authorities for parks and other activities. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Act.

I possess many local history books. Most are available at the Besore Library to read there. One book was originally published in 1887 entitled “History of Franklin County, Pennsylvania.” The authors documented in detail the formation of the towns, townships and villages throughout Franklin County. First, this was Lancaster County, then Cumberland County, until Franklin County was formed. William Penn was the founder of Pennsylvania. Chapter one writes about his many challenges experienced feeling the heavy hand of persecution for religious opinion’s sake. With Penn’s land grants, there were many “articles” for the new landowners. Article 18 stated, “That, in clearing the ground, care be taken to leave one acre of trees for every five acres of cleared, especially to preserve oak and mulberries, silk and shipping.” It could be desired that such a provision might have remained operative in the commonwealth for all time. How are we doing?

A dispute of the southern boundary line would be active for over 50 years, even after William Penn’s death. The dispute was finally settled by Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon with their survey commissioned and processed from 1763 to 1767. When Mason and Dixon were running the boundary line (surveying by starlight) they stayed for a time with Col. John Allison, the founder of Greencastle. The book states they marked a meridian on the door sill of the Allison home, and this was for years used by the neighbors to set their time pieces.

Antrim Township broke away from Hopewell Township receiving its charter in 1741, then Lancaster County. At the time Antrim Township amassed most of what would become Franklin County except for future townships in southwestern and northwestern Franklin County. Greencastle was laid out in 1782. Both names are still prominent in Ireland where County Antrim and the Village of Greencastle remain today along with Greencastle Castle. Today, Franklin County has 23 local governments.

I close this Sunday afternoon’s writing on April 23. Twelve years ago, my friend, Master Sgt. Benjamin F. Bitner was leading a patrol when he paid the ultimate sacrifice in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Mushan, Afghanistan. Ben lived his life to the fullest. His memory lives in our hearts. Remember Ben and his family in memory of this Greencastle native son. We are blessed with the service of the Bitner family!