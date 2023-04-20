Two warehouses proposed on Green Grove Gardens site in Antrim Township east of Greencastle

Two warehouses would replace one of the Cumberland Valley’s most popular event venues under a conditional use application filed in Antrim Township.

A hearing on the application by developer Manekin of Columbia, Md., to build the warehouses at the site of Green Grove Gardens will be held before the township board of supervisors and the planning commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the township municipal building, 10655 Antrim Church Road, Greencastle.

Manekin wants to build two warehouses, about 230,000 square feet each, on 42.5 acres at 1032 Buchanan Trail East, according to a letter sent on behalf of the owner, Green Grove Properties LP, and the developer by R. Lee Royer of R. Lee Royer and Associates of Waynesboro.

Looking to the future:What do you want at Antrim Township parks? Survey is part of master plan process

See the pictures:Greencastle-Antrim Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival held April 15

The proposed buildings are smaller than many of the warehouses in the township clustered around Exit 3 of Interstate 81 — topped by the 1.9-million-square-foot Walmart facility — and up and down the highway in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

“The scale of operation is reduced compared to other uses of warehousing in the Township,” Royer wrote. “The large warehousing in the Township has left out smaller companies that require much less space for their uses.”

They are spec buildings, so the future contents aren’t known, but everything will be kept inside and nothing will be stored outside, according to Royer. The developer has experience with buildings of this size, which usually employ 125 to 150 people on one shift.

“The proposed use is surrounded by mainly agricultural crop fields and is such a size as to not be detrimental to the neighborhood,” Royer wrote.

Traffic would use the existing entrance, which already has left and right turn lanes.

The property is located along Pa. 16 between Exit 5 of I-81 and the village of Shady Grove. It is in a community commercial zone, where warehouses are permitted as a conditional use, according to Sylvia House, township zoning and code enforcement officer. The community commercial zone runs from east of Sheetz at Grindstone Hill Road to the township line, except for crane manufacturer Manitowoc, which is zoned industrial.

The hearing will include testimony from the developer, House and the public. House stressed that people who have questions or want to make comments need to speak at the hearing Tuesday night. None will be accepted after the hearing is closed.

House said no decisions will be made the night of the hearing. The planning commission will consider the information at a later meeting and make a recommendation to the supervisors, who have 45 days from the hearing to determine possible conditions and whether to grant the conditional use.

The current Green Grove Gardens event center, a renovated barn, can accommodate up to 550 people. It is well-used for weddings, business events, fundraisers and other activities, such as proms. The grounds feature landscaping, flowers and a fountain.

The Green Grove owners did not respond to messages seeking comment before press time.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com