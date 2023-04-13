North Washington Street project will boost safety and walkability

North Washington Street in Greencastle will get a fresh face next year thanks in part to a grant of more than a quarter-million dollars from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The $400,000 streetscape project from the intersection with East Baltimore Street at the Greencastle Post Office two blocks north to Grant Street includes curbs, sidewalks, ADA ramps, paving and shade trees.

The Borough of Greencastle recently was awarded a $259,079 DCED Multimodal Transportation grant for the North Washington Street Reconstruction Project. The remainder of the work will be paid for with liquid fuels tax funding the borough receives from the state. Engineering costs — survey, design and bidding assistance — not to exceed $41,500 are covered in this year’s general fund budget.

“North Washington Street is in bad shape and with the Columbia Gas restoration work that occurred in 2022, the borough pursued this project to allow for a more comprehensive street restoration as opposed to a minor surface repaving that didn’t address all the existing concerns with connectivity and walkability,” said Emilee Little, borough manager.

“North Washington Street has heavy pedestrian traffic traversing to and from public agencies and area businesses,” the grant application says.

The grant application explains the street runs by the post office, Greencastle Borough Hall and the police station, a restaurant, several businesses, two churches and a number of homes. The project has safety, walkability, inclusivity, accessibility and economic benefits.

Sidewalk work at the post office as well as Borough Hall and the police station at 60 N. Washington St. targets areas with “substantial daily pedestrian traffic.”

“It is common for elderly residents to conduct borough business in person and for residents to utilize police services on site, such as paying for tickets, processing citations, prescription drug recycling or filing complaints,” according to the grant application. “The North Washington Street Reconstruction will greatly improve the curbing at borough hall, which will increase the safety for elderly residents and anyone utilizing borough services.”

Construction of curbs and sidewalks in front of A Plus Fencing, Rosie’s Boutique and First United Methodist Church as well as an ADA ramp at the intersection of North Washington Street and Pine Lane also are part of the plan.

Evangelical Lutheran Church, located in the block between East Madison and Grant streets, is cited in the project for present, future and past roles.

Early childhood education is a key to “ensure students are prepared to meet the job requirements of today and the future” in the strategic planning of local educators and government officials and the church’s preschool has educated local youngsters for decades. ADA ramps and sidewalks in the area will improve safety and accessibility for children, parents and teachers.

Across the street from the church is the Lutheran Cemetery, which dates to 1790 and is where many of Greencastle’s German pioneers were laid to rest.

“There is currently no visible curb where the cemetery abuts North Washington Street, only an improvised pathway,” the grant application says. “The construction of a sidewalk and raised curb will provide crucial preservation of the historic headstones and ensure they are kept intact against any foreseeable impact.”

The funding also covers 10 shade trees of a variety not yet determined.

The engineering is being done this year and the project is slated to be completed in 2024, Little said.

