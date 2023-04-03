THE MAYOR’S REPORT: GAHS bocce, Old Home Week and Vietnam commemoration

Ben Thomas Jr./Greencastle Mayor

Well, it’s a beautiful Sunday afternoon! The only porch sittin’ is being done by the robins as they try to build their springtime nests on the interior porch posts. We made it through the very windy conditions late yesterday afternoon and overnight. Take a break and join me as we review a series of events over the past week. I’m going to heat up some coffee that was made this morning, so grab a cup and let’s sit a spell.

Saturday afternoon Tina and I were outside with the grandchildren (Quinn and Grant) and the grand-dog (Hadley) until the high winds chased us inside prior to the rainfall. Hadley enjoyed the cool grass while donning her sunglasses. The mowing season has begun so that will be a weekly chore until late fall. That is certainly fine as spring has sprung.

Congratulations to the GAHS bocce team for placing second in the commonwealth competition championships in Hershey with a total of 203 teams in the state. So … what is bocce? The game was formed during the Roman Empire with today’s system coming from Italy. Bocce takes place in two teams of two players each. Each player has two large balls called bocce. A smaller ball called the pallino is the target. Officially, people play on a court, but players generally play bocce wherever they find enough ground on which to roll the balls (75 to 90 feet). Teams should decide which side will go first. The team going first throws the pallino and the place where it comes to a stop becomes the target. Only the team with the closest bocce to the pallino scores any points. I definitely want to be courtside next season. Way to go team!

Last Wednesday morning I attended the 2022 awards breakfast for the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance, a partnership between the G-A Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce. The Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week Association received the 2022 Nonprofit of the Year Award presented by G-A Chamber Executive Director Debby Cunningham and accepted by current OHW President Garon Gembe. 2022 OHW President Bonnie Shockey was unable to attend as she was committed to third-grade student tours of the Allison Antrim Museum. Congratulations to 41st Triennial President Bonnie Shockey and the over 500 volunteers that made the magic happen in August, 2022. I’m already looking forward to the 42nd Triennial celebration, August 2025.

Wednesday evening, I was honored to attend the 2023 National Vietnam War Commemoration, at the Greencastle American Legion Post 373. Organizers for the event honored and memorialized eight nurses and other women who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. The eight nurses were pictured and their service was recognized. A total of 67 women died while serving in Vietnam. Presidential proclamations over the past three presidents designated March 29 as “National Vietnam War Veterans Day to honor all those who bravely served in the Vietnam War and who sacrificed, as did their families and caregivers, on behalf of our Nation.” The names of more than 58,000 service members are engraved on black granite Vietnam Veterans Wall in Washington, D.C., who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Six million Vietnam War veterans are with us today. On a personal note, I’ve talked to several who suffer from Agent Orange. Many relatives of mine, brothers and cousins served during this period. It was quite a treat to receive a letter from Vietnam from a family member that would be closely shared and read.

Greencastle committed its role with the Army Reserve Center along Pensinger Road south of Greencastle known as “Site A.” This helicopter maintenance facility required service members’ MOS (military occupation specialty) to serve in Vietnam. The Huey (Bell UH-1) helicopters would frequently be observed flying maneuvers or test flights around southern Franklin County. Huey helicopters are still in operation in our military and government service today. They’ve been equipped with the latest electronics and technology. A few years ago, I was at Hagerstown Regional Airport when a Huey landed. Following post landing flight checks, the crew exited. I met with the crew members of the New York State Police. They fly two of these superb helicopters. The one I observed was a 1964 Bell UH-1 that saw service in Vietnam. They stopped to fuel up and then proceeded south for specialized training in Virginia.

To our men and women who served during the Vietnam War and to their families … thank you for your service and sacrifice. Because of you, we are certainly blessed.

Happy Easter.