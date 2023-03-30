G-A Unified bocce players roll to runner-up spot in state competition

Six Greencastle-Antrim High School athletes came away with silver medals and a trophy as players from eight of the 203 Unified bocce teams in Pennsylvania vied for the state champion at the Giant Center in Hershey on March 23.

The runner-up title went to the team of Kyle Baker, Sydney Barnes, Jimmy Beabes, Kate Furnish, Jesse Graham and Mary Schreiber. Members of one of two G-A teams, they won their way through the Mid-Penn and Eastern Regional championships to earn a spot on the state stage at the 2023 Special Olympics of Pennsylvania-Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Unified Bocce Championship.

The Unified Sports program “joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding,” according to the Special Olympics website. One Unified sport is bocce — Italian bowling, which can be played on courts, lawns and beaches.

The victory was sweet at the “sweetest place on earth,” but it’s about more than a game, according to Dan Barrett, a high school counselor who coaches the team with Steve Layton, a middle school wellness teacher.

Mandy Furnish, life skills teacher, also helps and credits the coaches with making her students feel loved and encouraged.

“High school sports at their best are about character development,” Barrett said, adding Unified bocce helps all the team members learn and grow. “The goal is to live a unified life.”

Special athletes:G-A student-athletes compete in G-lympics as fans cheer them on

The program begins:'Anybody can do this': Greencastle High School establishes Unified Bocce Program

“Our regular ed kids were counting on our life skills kids,” Layton said.

For example, there were cheers of “Jimmy! Jimmy!” as Jimmy Beabes really focused and made the roll that gave G-A a come-from-behind 6-5 win over Pennridge before the final showdown against St. Marys from Elk County.

“There’s so much negativity in society … this is what’s really right in our world,” Barrett said. “There are great things happening … there’s goodness out there, let’s celebrate that for a minute. When you build character, everything else falls into place.”

“I wish all the world could have been in Hershey,” Layton said.

What happened beyond the Unified bocce games?

The championship match, with an 8-2 loss to St. Marys, capped the competition, but the trip to states included much more.

Courtesy of Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, all the competitors — two teams each from the north, south, east and west regions — spent the night before the finals at a hotel.

The evening included a social, dinner, dance party and team building activities. Furnish said it was especially fun for her students to stay in a hotel room and laugh with their peers.

The Unified bocce event was just before the girls’ state basketball game so there were about 500 people in the stands.

“It was really exciting playing on that stage,” Barrett said.

School logos were displayed on the jumbotron and Fox 43 shined its Sports Spotlight on G-A and Susquenita, another team from the Mid-Penn, in a segment titled “Unified Bocce’s lessons extend far beyond the game.”

After regionals, the team lobbied unsuccessfully for a stop at Chick-fil-A, noting each restaurant between Penn State Schuylkill and Greencastle, with one girl even breaking into the song “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”

“It’s fun, they love each other, they’re friends,” said Layton, who during the state finals assured the athletes Chick-fil-A was in their future.

The trophy was proudly displayed on the table while they ate their chicken sandwiches and also accompanied the group to Hershey’s Chocolate World.

The celebration continued with the two vans receiving a lights-and-sirens escort by Greencastle police from Interstate 81 to the back of the high school. Athletes were all in tears as they were greeted by about 150 cheering students.

“There were experiences not related to bocce these guys will remember forever,” Layton said.

Furnish said her students had the opportunity to “Be seen. Be known. Be connected.”

What you should know about G-A bocce

The group that went to states is one of two G-A Unified bocce teams. Three players from the other team — Abby Forrester, Sydney Orndorff and Ryleigh Davis — also made the trip to Hershey to cheer on the athletes. Hayden Sanders, Ta’Nya Patterson and Jeremy Wishard round out the bocce roster.

Students have to apply for the bocce teams in a process that includes interviews.

“We really want to have selfless, relational kids,” Layton said. “They really have to be able to work together.”

Bocce is a winter sport, with practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays and games on Wednesdays.

“Three days a week, we are ‘bocceing’ it,” Layton said.

Unified bocce started at G-A in the 2020-21 school year and a squad finished seventh out of eight teams at regionals last year. This is the first year state competition returned after being sidelined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bocce wins are based on which team has the highest score after 30 minutes of play. Mid-Penn, regional and state competitions are one loss and you’re out. G-A had some nail biters and often came from behind to be two of eight teams from the division to advance to the Feb. 22 Mid-Penns, two of 10 teams from Mid-Penns to make the Eastern Regionals on March 8 and two from regionals to make the finals.

“Our parents are incredible. They travel everywhere to support us,” noted Layton, and a celebratory event is being planned for the kids and their parents.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com