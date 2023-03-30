Photographers help tell the story of Franklin County
Franklin County commissioners recently announced the winners of the county’s first photo contest, which drew more than 150 entries from 27 area photographers.
The contest, open from mid-July through Dec. 30, asked amateur photographers to help tell the story of Franklin County by sharing images of what they love about the county, its people and its culture. Entries were judged through an anonymous selection process and evaluated according to the overall quality of the photograph, specifically subject matter, composition of the image, exposure, color and focus.
Prizes were awarded in 12 categories and from that list, first-, second- and third-place overall winners were selected:
- First place: Richard Anderson, Mercersburg, Scenic/Landscapes
- Second place: Anne Duvall, Greencastle, Nature
- Third place: Anne Duvall, Greencastle Arts, Culture, Historic Sites and Local Attractions
Winners in the 12 categories were:
- Aerial/Drone Photography: Steve Delaney, Chambersburg
- Agriculture: Corianna Meyers, Greencastle
- Arts, Culture, Historic Sites and Local Attractions: Anne Duvall, Greencastle
- Business, Industry and Commerce: Anne Duvall, Greencastle
- Festivals and Events: Ed Crawford, Hagerstown
- Food: Anne Duvall, Greencastle
- Franklin County Towns and Communities: Jonathan Byers, Mont Alto
- Nature: Anne Duvall, Greencastle
- Recreation: Ed Crawford, Hagerstown
- Religious and Educational Institutions: Stephanie Allee, Fayetteville
- Scenic/Landscapes: Richard Anderson, Mercersburg
- Transportation and Infrastructure: Anne Duvall, Greencastle
Each category winner received a $25 gift card donated by a local business and the overall winners received additional prizes.
“Franklin County’s scenic beauty and charming communities are just a few of the factors that make our area a great place to live, work and visit. We’re thankful to the photographers whose incredible images showcase the best of Franklin County,” said Dave Keller, chairman of the Franklin County commissioners. “We’re also grateful to the local businesses that donated nearly $600 worth of prizes and awards for contest winners.”
Businesses that contributed prizes to the contest were: Applebee’s of Waynesboro, Avocado Cafe, The Butcher Shoppe, Caretti’s Pizza (Philadelphia Avenue), Franklin Hardware & Pet Center, Giant, Grace Pizza, Hickory Ridge Restaurant, Johnnie’s Restaurant & Hotel Supply, Kenny’s Grill & Ice Cream, Longhorn Steakhouse, Mario’s Italian Restaurant, Martin’s, Milk Bath, Norland Pub, Pat and Carla’s I, Pat and Carla’s II, Pat and Carla’s III, Red Robin, Red Run Grill, Rosalie’s Pizza, Rural King, Sweet Dandelions Gift Store and Veroni Cafe.
In a separate contest for employees, 14 Franklin County staff members submitted over 70 photos for consideration. Winners of that contest were:
- First place: Stephen Grace, Fayetteville, Franklin County Veterans Affairs
- Second place: Jennifer Courtney, Shippensburg, Franklin/Fulton Drug and Alcohol
- Third place: Milagros Rodriguez, Chambersburg, Franklin County Children and Youth Services
Entries in both contests will be used to highlight Franklin County across a variety of mediums, including the county’s website, marketing materials and the upcoming Comprehensive Plan update, Imagine Franklin 2035.
Winning photos can be viewed on the county’s website: www.franklincountypa.gov.