Antrim Quarters is new retirement living option in Greencastle area

Becky Hissong smiles when people who tour the new Antrim Quarters Personal Care at Heritage Retirement Community say it feels “homey.”

“That’s our goal,” said Hissong, executive director of Heritage Retirement Community, which she owns with husband Brian.

Antrim Quarters is a 35,000-square-foot addition to Heritage Hills Retirement Home along Shanks Church Road southwest of Greencastle, which the couple purchased in the summer of 2005. The retirement community umbrella also includes Heritage In-Home Care.

"We're told many times Greencastle people don't want to leave Greencastle," Hissong said after ground was broken for the addition to the Greencastle-Antrim area’s only personal care home in October 2021.

Residents of the retirement community range from people who have their own cars and continue to drive to those who need hands-on assistance with the activities of daily living such as personal hygiene, dressing, eating and managing medications. The staff includes 20-plus employees working three shifts.

An open house at Heritage Retirement Community is planned from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. There will be light refreshments, guided tours and information on both the facility and in-home care services.

What is living like in Antrim Quarters?

Antrim Quarters features two floors of living space and a lower level with a variety of amenities, as well as offices including Heritage In-Home Care.

The building sits high on a hill and follows the contour of the land. All three stories are visible from the east, with just the two levels of living above ground level on the western side.

People started moving in in mid-January and the residents include 82-year-old Bev Traver, whose husband of 67 years, Seldon, 87, visits for several hours every day. They have family ties to her new home.

The couple’s son, Frank Traver, was involved in much of the construction before retiring at the end of 2022 as president of Eagle Construction.

“It feels like she’s on vacation, it’s like being in a hotel,” daughter-in-law Diana Traver, who was office manager for Heritage Hills Retirement Home before retiring about five years ago, said during a recent visit.

Hers is one of 25 spacious rooms. They are all large enough to be semi-private with two occupants, but the plan is for most to be private for just one person, Hissong said.

Each room is big enough to for both a sleeping area and sitting area, and has a private bathroom and kitchenette with microwave, sink and refrigerator. There’s also one large suite for a couple on the first floor that is already spoken for.

A bed, end stand, dresser and chair are furnished, but residents are welcome to bring their own furniture and accessories.

“Whatever it takes to feel like home,” Hissong said.

Each floor features a common area, with television, comfortable chairs, a table and chairs and a kitchen for special activities, not personal use.

The color scheme is farmhouse grays and blues with white trim inside and out and the interior has farmhouse look laminate flooring.

The connection to the original building, now dubbed the Farmhouse, features a hallway with the Gathering Room on one side and the dining room on the other.

The large stone fireplace flanked by couches and chairs is the centerpiece of the Gathering Room. There’s another seating area at one end and tables and chairs for games and puzzles at the other. A deck wraps around the outside.

Three meals a day plus an evening snack are provided in the dining room. There is a five-week rotating menu with some alternate selections.

The Farmhouse has 17 rooms and full capacity is 24 residents.

What can residents do on the lower level?

An elevator transports people to all the amenities on the lower level, including the Nook, a space for activities such as bingo and watching TV.

Next door is Heritage Hall, a multipurpose room for things like music, movies and Bible studies. Jason Kabler, a Nashville recording artist from Greencastle, recently performed in Heritage Hall.

A wellness center has fitness equipment and is where physical and occupational therapy are provided in partnership with Fox Therapy. Across the hall is an exam room where a podiatrist as well as care providers from Greencastle Family Practice visit patients.

There also is a hair salon, “of course, that’s important,” Hissong noted, along with a spa where a massage therapist is available by appointment.

What’s next for the “family” at Heritage Retirement Community?

“It’s exciting, sometimes I have to take a moment and take it all in,” Hissong said. “It’s a dream that’s finally become a reality.”

She noted challenges along the way. Plans for the addition, approved in 2019, were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Once construction did begin, it was “the worst time to build” because of supply chain issues.

Still, along the way, “We’ve seen God’s favor through a lot of it,” Hissong said.

She said Eagle Construction has been wonderful to work with and furnishing was all done through the local Colony House Furniture.

“I can’t say enough about the staff who lived through it, and residents and family members who endured a year of renovations in their home,” Hissong said. “It’s exciting to see them using the amenities.”

She also gave kudos to her administrative team for helping with decisions from operations to décor.

Heritage Retirement Community has become “a much bigger business,” but Hissong said “as we grow we hope to maintain a family feel for residents, staff and other family members.”

Antrim Quarters is phase one in the growth of Heritage Retirement Community, with more on the horizon at the 8-acre site.

Phase two is building out toward the road from the Farmhouse, potentially with a small secure dementia unit and more personal care rooms. Phase three would be cottages.

“Which happens first, phase two or phase three, is up in the air,” Hissong said.

