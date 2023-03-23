Annual festival showcases breweries, wineries and distilleries

Echo Pilot

The annual Greencastle-Antrim Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival, sponsored by the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by M&T Bank, will be held Saturday, April 15, from noon to 4 p.m. on the parking lot of Antrim Way Honda, 200 S. Antrim Way.

“Our new local brewery, Hidden Key, will be at the event,” said Debby Cunningham, executive director of the G-A Chamber. “Other Franklin County breweries scheduled to attend include Michaux Brewing, Rough Edges Brewing and Liquid Art Brewing Co. We will also have breweries from other parts of Pennsylvania, as well as vendors with samples of wines, distilled spirits and ciders.”

The vendor list also includes Cold Spring Hollow Distillery, Castlerigg Wine Shop and Halbrendt Vineyard & Winery, with more expected.

The festival will feature food from John Allison Public House, small games of chance and live music. Staff Infection, a local band, will entertain festival-goers with popular music from the 1960s through today.

The festival is a 21-and-older event. Tickets are $40 and include a commemorative tasting cup. Tickets are on sale through Eventbrite.com

Designated driver tickets are $10 and will be available at the festival.

For more information, visit GreencastlePaChamber.org or call 717-597-4610.