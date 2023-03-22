THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Spring, snow, victory gardens and congratulations

Ben Thomas Jr./Greencastle mayor

Spring has sprung! I’m a couple of days behind in authoring this report to our wonderful citizens. Please forgive me as I’ve been on the road. So, spring arrived late Monday afternoon. Not quite porch sittin’ weather yet, but it won’t be long.

What winters of significance do you remember? Grab a cup of coffee or tea and join me as we reminisce some of those real winters. It seems that in yesteryear, we had snow on the ground most, if not all winter long. Four-wheel drive vehicles were rare. Snow tires were required as you changed the back tires in the fall and changed them again in the spring. Studded tires would come later and had to be removed by a certain date. Vehicles had to be inspected two times a year. Chains on tires were used for traction as roads were snow covered for weeks.

For some reason I remember heavy snows of 1965, 1972, 1983, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996. As a police officer living on Addison Avenue or South Washington Street, I would just walk to work. Antrim Township would back a snowplow in the Rescue Hose Co. fire station overnight and respond if there was a call. A snowplow would go in front of the ambulance to Waynesboro Hospital and make sure the crew safely returned to the station at 48 S. Carlisle St.

We had one plowable snow this past winter, being Dec. 22, 2022. The schools were open as the snow fell after school was in session and stopped in the early afternoon.

Now, we’re thinking springtime. Baseball, softball and track season has begun. The ball fields are busy with practice at Clary Field in Greencastle. Yards are being prepped for the mowing season. Gardens are being readied.

Writing about gardens, one of the first articles I authored at the beginning of COVID suggested planting a small “victory garden.” These gardens were very popular during World War II. As part of the war effort, the government rationed foods like sugar, butter, milk, cheese, eggs, coffee, meat and canned goods. Labor and transportation shortages made it hard to harvest and move fruits and vegetables to market. So, the government turned to its citizens and encouraged them to plant these garden plots. They wanted individuals to provide their own fruits and vegetables.

Nearly 20 million Americans answered the call. They planted gardens in backyards, empty lots and even city rooftops. Neighbors pooled their resources, planted different kinds of foods, and formed cooperatives, all in the name of patriotism. Please consider planting your own little garden this spring.

On behalf of the Greencastle community, congratulations, to the GAHS girls’ varsity basketball team for winning the District 3, Class 5A basketball championship and making it to round one of state play. You made memories!

While vacationing last week I closely followed the virtual meeting of the Commonwealth Finance Authority as the group announced grant awards as submitted last year by municipalities and non-profit organizations to the Pa. Dept. of Community and Economic Development. Successful grant awards went locally to the Borough of Greencastle in the amount of $259,079 to rebuild North Washington Street with a street scape design. The Rescue Hose Company was awarded $582,473 to replace two aging ambulances. Several other Franklin County municipalities and organizations also received grant awards. Congratulations for your research and hard work in submitting these applications.

Please support the G-A High School Drama Club this weekend by attending “Mamma Mia!” Friday or Saturday in the Shockey Family Center for Performing Arts in the high school auditorium.

Until I write again, Happy Easter!