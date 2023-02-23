Get Jiggy Wit It. Craft brewery, southern eatery open at Station 101

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Feb. 20, symbolically marked the official opening of a new destination to enjoy friends, family, craft beer and southern-style food in downtown Greencastle.

And friends and family along with members of the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance came out in full force for the celebration of Hidden Key Brewing Co. and Belle’s Kitchen in the building branded as Station 101 along West Baltimore Street next to the railroad tracks.

The taps actually started flowing at Hidden Key just before Thanksgiving and Belle’s Kitchen has been serving up shrimp and grits, barbecue and other southern staples on weekends since the beginning of February.

Steve Bandstra and brothers Rick and Tim Houck of Hidden Key and the Searfoss family — Kevin and Annette Searfoss and their son and daughter-in-law Nick and Megan Searfoss — of Station 101 and Belle’s Kitchen are already looking ahead to adding hours and features including a beer garden to the property that extends north along Jefferson Street.

“Let’s celebrate each and every day with those that we love, or at least like a lot,” Annette Searfoss said in her remarks at the ribbon-cutting. “As my mother says, you are only guaranteed this day.”

“We set out on this journey to give Greencastle its newest downtown establishment. We are proud to be the first craft brewery in our great town, and neighbors to numerous great small, local businesses,” Bandstra said. “Our biggest goal was to create a welcoming and relaxing space to enjoy delicious beer and great food. Our family and friends are central to our business, and we look forward to making many memories together. We hope you enjoy the friendly atmosphere and sense of community we strive to create.”

How did Station 101 become a destination in Greencastle?

“The Searfoss family set out to make Station 101 a destination for people like us — people who love getting together with family, old friends and new friends, to celebrate each day,” Searfoss said.

Nick and Megan Searfoss own the building at 101 W. Baltimore St. It also is home to his business, The Dapper House Barbershop, as well as Forever Young Salon, which recently moved to the second floor to make room for Belle’s Kitchen on the first floor. Their daughter, Isabelle, his parents’ first grandchild, is the inspiration for the restaurant’s name. She loves to help her Gigi and Papa bake, cook and plan family gatherings.

Megan Searfoss’ parents, Bob and Patty Rush, are part of the family effort, which continues in Belle’s Kitchen, with Bobby Trigger as manager, his wife, Sharah Trigger, as kitchen manager and his mother, Sue Trigger, on the staff.

“It’s like the stars were aligned to make our vision a reality,” Searfoss said.

Lehman Construction recently finished enclosing the former patio to provide enough space for diners. Dubbed “The Patio,” it is next to “The Lounge,” where the Hidden Key bar is located. One wall of “The Patio” is made up of two garage doors that can open to the outdoors in warm weather.

Both the menu and hours are will soon expand at Belle’s Kitchen, but for now it is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays.

“Serving a southern menu to compliment Hidden Key Brewing Co.'s delicious beer in a relaxed, family friendly environment,” according to its website, the selection at Belle’s Kitchen includes hand-helds like Asheville Honey-Hot Chicken, Slow Roasted Carolina Pork BBQ and Flip Flop Smash Burgers, while Southern Bowls include Crabby Mac and Cheese and Cheesy Grits and Shrimp. Local partners include Pully Wissle Provisions in the barbecue department and biscuits from the Bean and Biscuit.

The menu also features appetizers, salads and desserts. In the sweets department, there’s an ice cream made with Hidden Key’s Get Jiggy Wit It beer.

What is the Hidden Key?

A Belgian wit, Get Jiggy Wit It is one of the 12 beers on tap created by Hidden Key Brewing Co. The pours range from Blue Devil Blonde, a blonde ale, and Castle in the Clouds, a hefeweizen, to the sour When Life Gives Your Lemons and Loca Mocha, a breakfast stout.

They are brewed in an aluminum-sided building toward the north end of the property along Jefferson Street. A large window gives passersby as well as diners in “The Patio” a view of the equipment.

Bandstra and the Houcks met as students at Messiah College, now Messiah University. They all started with careers with Manitowoc and are engineers who love the science of brewing beer.

“More importantly, we're all friends who understand the importance of kicking back and relaxing together!” the Hidden Key Brewing Co. website says.

“After many years of homebrewing and 15 months of hard work at this location, we are happy to celebrate this day with family, friends, community leadership and fellow industry professionals,” said Bandstra. For their help and support, he gave a special thanks to the trio’s wives — his wife, Makenzie, Rick Houck’s wife, Lacey, and Tim Houck’s wife, Ariel Shuhart.

“For thousands of years, beer has been the ‘Hidden Key’ helping us let loose, bond with friends, and celebrate life’s victories,” explains the brewery’s website.

Since its soft opening late last year, Hidden Key has been well received by people who like its beer and the downtown location, Bandstra said.

Others don’t know about it and when they learn, say, “We have a brewery in town? We’re going this weekend.”

“This is Greencastle, it fits Greencastle,” said L. Michael Ross, president of Franklin County Area Development Corp., which provided a $100,000 Franklin County First Fund low-interest loan to support the start up of Hidden Key Brewing Co.

Like Ross, Steve Christian, president of the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce and the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance, enjoyed samples from the new brewery and restaurant after the ribbon-cutting.

“Obviously, we’re super proud of them,” Christian said, adding the businesses are good for downtown Greencastle and are among the “new entrepreneurial food and beverage places popping up around Franklin County.”

Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. called the restaurant and brewery “another anchor to bring people to this great, great community.”

Hidden Key Brewing Co. is currently open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays.

What’s coming up next at Hidden Key Brewing Co. and Belle’s Kitchen?

Like Belle’s Kitchen, more hours are expected soon at Hidden Key and there will be other new features to enjoy as the weather warms up.

Tucked between the building and the railroad tracks is the “Secret Garden,” which Searfoss calls her “favorite happy hour spot.” A patio with black metal furnishings, it can seat up to 50.

At the other end of the property, sod will be laid for the “Beer Garden,” where there will be picnic tables and an outdoor bar.

The “Secret Garden” and the “Beer Garden” are, Searfoss said, “two additional destinations for families, including fur babies, to enjoy our beautiful weather with drinks, food, live music and games.”

