From Holocaust Museum trip to raising trout, funds impact G-A students

The Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation recently announced the year-end 2022 Educational Impact Grant recipients, awarding nearly $12,000 to 19 teachers across the district.

Individual educators and groups of teachers will use the money for books, materials, educational resources, field trips and conferences.

The grants:

Classroom Transformations

Rob PooleGrade 3$527

Purchase new materials for teacher to transform classroom periodically throughout the year to engage students in cross-curricular lessons.

Trout Release Program

Elizabeth WilsonGrade 7$1,218

A hands-on program to study the process from eggs to birth to release.

Bolstering 21st Century Skills for Learning Support Students

Julie Harris, Sabrina Herman, Kari Davis, Erich VogelGrades 9 to 12$724

Purchase two Breakout EDU kits with physical and digital puzzle games that epitomize collaborative, hands-on and engaging learning.

Student Engagement in Conceptual Learning

Kelli GeesamanGrade 5$800

Purchase mix-and-match professional learning resources and eight wobble stools to create engaging work stations for collaboration on math problems and activities.

Literacy Conference Attendance

Jennifer Faith, Brittany Paci, Amy DaleyGrades 3 to 8$1,760

Attend the 2023 North Carolina Reading Conference, “Your Voice Matters,” in Winston-Salem, N.C., then make presentations to GAEF and their peers.

U.S. History/Honors Washington, D.C., Museum Field Trip

Mandy Smallwood, Meagan BrockwayGrades 9 to 12$1,875

Transport students to Holocaust Museum and the American History Museum.

2023 PMEA Annual In-Service Conference

Alyson Balascik, Amanda BeitschGrades K to 5$833

Greencastle-Antrim Primary and Elementary music teachers attend annual Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Conference in Pocono Manor.

Mobile Sales Cart

Mandy Furnish, Gabrielle St. ClairGrades 9 to 12$2,000

Purchase mobile vendor cart for life skills students to expand their real world experiences in the high school, such as café and flower sales.

Children’s Literature and Mathematics Ideas

Christine Palmer, Jennifer Faith, Jennelle WagnerGrades K to 5$2,000

Building context for readers and math. Purchase Math By the Numbers series and literature texts for each grade that align real-world math experiences.

Total

$11,737

The grants were made possible through the efforts of GAEF and the Shockey Family Foundation.

GAEF’s mission statement says, “We are committed to impacting and enhancing the educational experience for Greencastle-Antrim students.”

Over the past five years, more than 90 teachers have been awarded $52,000 in Educational Impact Grants.

To learn more, visit gaefonline.org.

