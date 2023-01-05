THE YEAR IN REVIEW: September to December 2022

Staff reports

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1: A blooming tribute to two women named Dolly, who each made an impact on the Greencastle-Antrim community, is the outcome of the dahlia naming contest at the Old Home Week flower show. Dollys Heart, the name selected by LeeAnn Huber of Coseytown Flowers, honors Dolly Shoemaker, who chaired the flower show for decades, and Dolly Harris, Greencastle’s Civil War heroine.

Sept. 8: Garon Gembe is ready to make sure there is better lighting for the porta potties when he leads the 42nd triennial Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week Aug. 2 to 9, 2025. Committee leaders closed the book on the 41st triennial celebration with a wrapup meeting on Aug. 29. They recapped the week and already are thinking about how to make a good thing even better three years from now.

About 100 teachers picketed outside the most recent Greencastle-Antrim School Board meeting, urging the board to come to an agreement with the teachers union on a contract.

Sept. 13: Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and thousands more have died in service to the nation and from aftereffects of that day 21 years ago. Each has a name and a story. One name, Master Sgt. Benjamin F. Bitner, figured prominently in Greencastle’s commemorative events on Saturday, Sept. 10. A replica of his Hometown Hero banner was carried in the 9/11 Walk, from Eastern Avenue to borough hall, simulating the 110 stories of the World Trade Center that firefighters, police officers, EMS providers and citizens climbed and descended, saving many lives that day. The replica also was displayed during a ceremony after the walk at the veterans monument and memorial outside Greencastle Borough Hall. Bitner’s name appears last on the memorial, added after he was killed in action in Afghanistan on April 23, 2011, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Sept. 15: Part of the backdrop for the 9/11 remembrances in Greencastle in 2021 and 2022 brought the south-central Pennsylvania community closer to the terror attacks two decades ago in New York City. The retired FDNY — Fire Department of the City of New York — engine from Company 313 parked near the Greencastle veterans monument and memorial along North Washington Street along with Rescue Hose Co. apparatus.

Sept. 20: Pennsylvania State Police Community Service Office Mike Myers got Landon Kendall, 6, of Greencastle ready to cast his line into the lake at Fish with a Cop on Sept. 17. Local youngsters, law enforcement officers and Greencastle Sportsman's Association representatives lined the bank of the lake at the Greencastle Sportsman’s Association for Fish with a Cop on Saturday, Sept. 17. More than 30 local youngsters participated in Fish with a Cop, sponsored by the Greencastle Police Department and organized by Officer Jim Bradley, on Sept. 17 at the Greencastle’s Sportsman’s Association lake.

Sept. 22: In conjunction with the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance, The Bean & Biscuit, located at 18 E. Baltimore St., Greencastle, celebrated a ribbon-cutting in June to mark being in business for two years. Opening in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the coffeehouse continues to serve handcrafted beverages, homemade baked goods, soups, sandwiches and more.

Sept. 27: In the past six years, Bras for a Cause has raised thousands of dollars to support people with breast cancer while providing thousands of foundation garments for women in need in the Greencastle and Waynesboro areas. The annual fundraiser for Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance will run during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sept. 29: It’s been more tricks than treats for the Greencastle Halloween Parade the last two years and the third time is not the charm for the annual procession, which appears to have reach the end of its long road. The Greencastle Exchange Club, which has spearheaded the parade for about 25 years, announced it is no longer able to sponsor it. Factors in the decision include a change in the day and time borough council would allow the parade, dwindling parade entries and lack of manpower.

OCTOBER

Oct. 4: David H. Martin Excavating has grown a great deal since owner Kirk Martin’s grandfather started the company in 1968. Then, it was one man with a dump truck and a backhoe moving dirt. Today DHM has about 200 employees, a fleet of dump trucks and an array of excavation equipment for residential, commercial, agriculture and utility-related work. There’s still plenty of heavy equipment, but the company now also relies on technology including computers, drones and GPS, Martin said. About 220 Franklin County Career and Technology students got a first-hand look at what their future can hold when DHM hosted a career day for them at its headquarters off Cumberland Highway north of Chambersburg on Sept. 29.

Oct. 6: Google “pickleball” and these headlines come up: “Move Over … Everything? Here Comes Major League Pickleball”: New York Times; “Why pickleball is the hottest up-and-coming sport right now”: ESPN; “LeBron James Could Take Pickleball—Yes, Pickleball—to the Next Level”: Time. For local enthusiasts of the sport, the headline is that their fund drive to convert the two decaying tennis courts at the south end of Greencastle’s Jerome R. King Playground into four pickleball courts is beyond the halfway point.

Oct. 11: Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District overwhelmingly agreed to a new four-year contract Thursday, Oct. 6, and the school board followed suit with a unanimous vote that evening. The board voted 9-0 to approve the collective bargaining agreement with the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association, the union that represents 193 educators.

Greencastle’s Rescue Hose Co. hosted a Fire Prevention Week open house on Oct. 8. It featured displays, demonstrations, information and fun activities.

Oct. 13: The brick patio at the High Line Train Station was rededicated as the John E. Kinney Court of Honor during the 2022 Old Home Week reunion of Greencastle BSA Troops 13 and 99. The historic train station on South Jefferson Street is managed by the Greencastle Area Youth Foundation and has been the meeting location for local scouts for many years. Kinney, a World War II veteran who died on April 30, 2021, at the age of 103, was one of the founders of BSA Troop 99 and served as scoutmaster from 1962 to 1974.

Chrissy Weaver and Tavon Cooper were named Greencastle-Antrim High School Homecoming queen and king during the Blue Devils’ football game on Friday, Oct. 7.

Oct. 18: Richard Gross describes himself as a happy-go-lucky person, but he cried when he learned he was going to Feel the Love with a new heat pump installed by Premier HVAC Services. Gross is a familiar sight to everyone traveling on Route 16 between Greencastle and Upton as he waves to passing vehicles from the porch of the mobile home he shares with his husband, Greg Hardsock. Lately, he’s been getting up before dawn because the furnace would switch from hot air to cold at 4 a.m. An estimate to replace it came in at $8,600. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, a heat pump was installed outside and the existing heating unit inside was cleaned and refurbished as a backup through Feel the Love, a program the equipment manufacturer Lennox offers its dealers.

Oct. 20: Greencastle’s Rescue Hose Co. has a little extra financial breathing room after receiving a federal grant for nearly a quarter-million dollars to replace self-contained breathing apparatus. The department recently was awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $241,880 for operations and safety from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The money will be used to replace the breathing apparatus that is reaching the end of its service life, according to Fire Chief Kevin Barnes.

The newest student representative to the Greencastle-Antrim School Board took his seat at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, and he isn’t the only one in his family at the meetings. “Both my parents are teachers … one of them just happens to be my superintendent,” said Nathan Hanks. His father, David Hanks, is assistant principal at Washington County Technical High School in and his mother, Lura Hanks, is G-A superintendent.

Oct. 25: The bases were loaded at the 2023 Relay For Life kickoff meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Greencastle. The American Cancer Society fundraiser will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 19, on the Greencastle-Antrim School District’s Kaley Field. The theme is “Take Me Out to the Relay!” Known as the Greencastle Relay For Life since the first walkers stepped off in 1995, the 2023 event debuts the new name Relay For Life of Franklin and Fulton Counties.

Oct. 27: Daytime temperatures are still in the 60s and leaves have their brilliant autumn color, but it is time to start thinking about Christmas in Greencastle. The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce is accepting sign ups for Heritage Christmas horse and wagon rides, the “Light It Up” contest and Lights of Love for the tree on Center Square.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 1: Costumed characters of all ages hit the streets for trick-or-treat night in Greencastle.

Nov. 3: Wilson College is hosting an exhibition of artwork by area high school students through Dec. 2 in the Bogigian Gallery in Lortz Hall. Out of more than 120 works of art submitted, 44 were accepted for the exhibition, including a number of pieces by Alex Miller’s students at Greencastle-Antrim High School.

Nov. 8: In Pennsylvania, it’s held the No. 2 spot behind Lancaster County for years. The most recent Census of Agriculture, done in 2017, found Franklin County had 427 dairy farms and over 51,000 cows with more than $1.2 billion in economic impact. A new number was added to the list Sept. 24 as Selina Horst of Marion became the first Pennsylvania Dairy Princess from Franklin County when she was selected from a field of 22 at the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess and Promotion Services coronation in Harrisburg.

Nov. 10: Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the hydrogen production, milk processing and biomedical research industries into law, capping months of quiet negotiations between the Democrat and top Republicans in the General Assembly.

Nov. 15: Students from the building construction trades program at Franklin County Career and Technology Center wrapped up work last week to convert the springhouse at Tayamentasachta into an environmental education center. The project was funded by a $12,368 Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection grant awarded earlier this year to the Greencastle-Antrim School District’s environmental education center.

Nov. 17: The book club of the Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library celebrated its 20th anniversary on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Greencastle library.

Nov. 22: Bundled up in hats, gloves and scarves against frigid temperatures, thousands packed Center Square in Greencastle to welcome the holiday season at the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 18. The revelers got a holiday surprise when — as if on cue — snow flurries started to fall just after the tree was illuminated.

The was a historic run for Greencastle-Antrim, becoming the school’s first girls’ soccer team to make it to the final four in the state. But on Wednesday, that run came to an end. The Blue Devils fell to Upper Perkiomen, the District 1 champion, 3-0 in the semifinals of the PIAA tournament.

Nov. 29: “Peace on Earth” is the theme this year for the Heritage Christmas celebration sponsored by the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce. Seasonal activities, songs and treats will be offered around Center Square and beyond from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 2 and 9.

A longtime educator and administrator in Waynesboro Area School District will become superintendent early next year. Dr. Rita Sterner-Hine, a native of Greencastle, will succeed Dr. Tod Kline as he retires in February.

DECEMBER

Dec. 1: More tow truck drivers are killed in traffic accidents than police officers and firefighters, an estimated one every six days. They face the wrath of motorists stuck in traffic at accidents, find themselves in dangerous situations high in the mountain and sometimes are the first to see casualties at crashes. “It’s a pretty hard job so the priority is to make it as easy and safe as possible,” said Sanjeev Kuriakose, chief engineer at Jerr-Dan Corp. “We’ve all sat in traffic as they work in chaos with people yelling at them,” added Rachel Miller, marketing manager. They’re part of the committee leading this year’s celebration of 50th anniversary of the company founded at 1080 Hykes Road, Greencastle, in 1972. Now owned by Oshkosh Corp., Jerr-Dan has offices in Hagerstown and manufacturing facilities in McConnellsburg and Greencastle.

Dec. 6: The first night of Heritage Christmas on Dec. 2 was filled with sights, sounds and tastes of the season and the celebration, sponsored by the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, will be back again from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Christmas tree in Center Square provided the backdrop as area churches, Scouts and businesses served up lots of good cheer. A sampling of treats circling the Square included hot dogs, soup, popcorn, hot chocolate and cookies galore. A decorated two-horse drawn wagon departed from the North Carlisle Street corner every half an hour for a tour of the town. A little farther up North Carlisle outside The Life Center, children lined up to visit and have pictures taken with Santa. After two years of COVID-19 social distancing inside an antique pickup truck, the Jolly Old Elf was hand-ons, sitting on a bench with children on his lap and under his arm.

Dec. 8: Hometown Heroes, the veterans memorial, commemorative bricks, ice cream, shoes and some historic sites are among the features of Venture Crew 95’s Greencastle Scavenger Hunt. People can form teams, get out, get creative and learn about their community with the photo challenge, which runs through Dec. 31.

Dec. 13: In commemoration of the 105th anniversary of the U.S. becoming involved in World War I in 1917, Allison-Antrim Museum is hosting an exhibit highlighting men from the Greencastle-Antrim who served in the Great War. The exhibit continues through the beginning of 2023.

Dec. 15: Joy El ministry leaders, supporters, summer staff and Leadership Training Program students celebrated a step of faith with a ground-breaking ceremony for the Shepherds Lodge on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Shepherds Lodge will be a place that summer staff will be able to call their own. It will be a refuge where they can rest and recharge so they are able to shepherd the campers as they seek a relationship with Jesus.

Cindy and Shawn Burgener of Greencastle want to help others who share their pain and the people who love them. They have a rare bond with a rare disease that got a boost when, at her request, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared November Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month and Nov. 7 as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Day. Cindy started educating herself about the disease when Shawn was diagnosed more than 20 years ago, never imagining her own diagnosis would come about a decade later.

Dec. 20: Ed Sneckenberger just wanted to say “sorry” to Priscilla (Troxell) Matheny. She didn’t want anything to do with him. But love won out and 60 years after they were first engaged, the two reconnected, the spark reignited and they were married Dec. 7 in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Hagerstown, by the Rev. Ron Schlak. “It’s a joy,” said Ed, 85, who grew up on a farm just south of Greencastle, and reunited with Priscilla, 83, of Hagerstown at Easter time.

Dec. 22: Students at Greencastle-Antrim High School showed their support for people living with cancer by folding nearly 2,000 origami cranes between Dec. 5 and 9. Origami is Japanese art of paper folding and the folded cranes are a symbol of hoping and healing. The Peer Leaders student group organized the project to promote kindness and do something to help people who need extra support. They challenged the G-AHS student body to fold 1,000 cranes. Students and teacher embraced the challenge and folded 1,953 paper cranes.

