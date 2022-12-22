THE YEAR IN REVIEW: January to April 2022

JANUARY

Jan. 11: A new year brought new members and a new approach to leading the Borough of Greencastle. The Jan. 3 reorganization included the decision to switch from a committee system to a monthly workshop meeting.

Jan. 13: A score of 1490 out of 1600 on the College Board's SAT, a record of Advanced Placement courses covering the academic spectrum and a lot of hard work have earned a Greencastle-Antrim High School student a full scholarship to the University of Chicago, where he plans to study history. Adam Palmer is among the one-10th of over 16,500 applicants to receive a QuestBridge National College Match.

Jan. 20: The Greencastle-Antrim High School junior and senior art exhibition will be open to the public through Feb. 1 in the south bay of the barn at Allison-Antrim Museum, 365 S. Ridge Ave., Greencastle. This is the first art exhibit since 2019 featuring works by the students of Alex Miller.

Jan. 25: Changes are afoot for fundraisers in Franklin County which have brought in millions of dollars in the fight against cancer. Franklin County volunteers and the American Cancer Society see new opportunities as the Greencastle Relay For Life and the Chambersburg Relay For Life join forces. Teams from both communities and beyond will be "Back on the Track — Racing for a Cure" at the Greencastle Relay For Life from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on the Greencastle-Antrim School District's Kaley Field.

Jan. 27: Madison Henson likes to see her fellow Greencastle-Antrim High School students looking at a glass-front case outside the auditorium housing pieces of the past. She and other members of the Blue Devil Scholars, the G-AHS chapter of the national social studies honor society Rho Kappa, recently curated a permanent display in the auditorium lobby.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1: It was an agricultural issue that started Joel Wenger's tenure on the Antrim Township Planning Commission and agriculture is still on his mind as he retires after more than four decades of service. The 91-year-old farmer received commendations from the township, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Pennsylvania Senate and a standing ovation during a joint meeting of the township supervisors, Greencastle Borough Council and Greencastle-Antrim School Board on Jan. 27.

Feb. 3: A 35,000-square-foot, three-story addition to Heritage Retirement Community is taking shape overlooking the countryside off Shanks Church Road. "We're told many times Greencastle people don't want to leave Greencastle," said Becky Hissong, who owns Heritage Hills Retirement Home and Heritage In-Home Care Services with her husband, Brian.

Feb. 8: This year marks the 240th anniversary of the founding of Greencastle and its earliest structure is being highlighted on the badge for the 41st Triennial Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week celebration. No one knows when it was built or what it looked like, but local artist Andy Barbuzanes created a rendition of Allison's Tavern as it may have appeared when the town was laid out by Col. John Allison in 1782.

The Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation presented nearly $20,000 in educational impact grants to teachers in the G-A School District on Feb. 2.

Feb. 10: There will be a new reason to say TGIF in Greencastle later this year, with Farm Market and Food Truck Friday planned the first Friday of the month from June to October. It is being organized by the owners of consign & collect and the shop to support local farmers, artists and entrepreneurs while cultivating small business growth, helping people get fresh, nutritious food and building a sense of community, according to Melissa Hohl of consign & collect.

Feb. 15: Ask Lisa Houck if she's lucky and the answer is "no, no, no. I am very unlucky." If luck wasn't involved, then she can credit two recent prizes to hard work and maybe a little help from above. She won a 2022 Jeep Compass two weeks ago and received $1,000 in July 2020, both in drawings to reward employee attendance at Instant Brands' Greencastle distribution center. The win in July came at a sad time, with the loss of her mother, Rose Davis. "I wonder if she isn't looking out for me, bless her heart," said Houck.

Feb. 17: Antrim Township supervisors are stepping in as needed with the departure of Brad Graham, township administrator, effective Feb. 10. "After much deliberation, the Antrim Township Board of Supervisors and township Administrator Brad Graham have amicably decided to part ways. So, we thank Brad for his years of service to Antrim Township and wish him luck in all future endeavors," said a statement issued by the board.

A springtime tradition will return to the area two years after COVID-19 turned off the tap on the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce's Craft Beer and Wine Festival. Tickets are on sale now for the festival, planned from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, once again on the parking lot of Antrim Way Honda.

Feb. 22: Jack Shoemaker of Greencastle loves to work. It's like pulling teeth for his parents, Carolyn and Barry Shoemaker, to convince him to go on vacation. Michelle Lane is breathing a temporary sigh of relief that with the Build Back Better Act stalled, employment through Occupational Services Inc. will continue — at least for now — for Jack and dozens of other local residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Feb. 24: Students and staff in the Greencastle-Antrim School District got in the spirit of a special date on "Twosday," Feb. 22, 2022. They celebrated by wearing tutus and ties as the calendar read 2-22-22. Not only was it all about 2s on "Twosday," but the date is also a palindrome — reading the same backward or forward.

MARCH

March 1: The John Allison Public House is about to change hands. John and Ame Flannery first opened the establishment in 2010 in downtown Greencastle. It was partnered with Flannery’s Tavern in Mercersburg. New owners Jeff Bruckhart and J Morgan, both of whom have been associated with the pubs over the years, will take ownership April 1.

March 3: Mike Hoover was on a mission to forge a relationship between Greencastle, Pennsylvania, and Greencastle, Ireland, when he traveled abroad in fall 2021. Now he wants to make the bond stronger and get more people involved. Hoover will host "The Two Greencastles" beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, in the family life center of Antrim Brethren in Christ Church.

March 8: Joyful Arts Studio, 21 E. Baltimore St., is making history during Women’s History month by celebrating 10 years in business in downtown Greencastle.

March 10: Each of the 10 organizations that applied to Antrim Township 2022 park facilities grant program received some, if not all, of the money requested. Supervisors recently approved the township park committee's recommendations for the $40,000 allocated in the annual program for non-profit parks and recreation organizations open to the general public in the Greencastle-Antrim community.

March 15: Fourth-graders at Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School are brightening the days of residents at Heritage Hills Retirement Community. The students donated a variety of items and made thoughtful cards to show the residents that someone is thinking about them and sending good thoughts their way.

March 17: When she was a little girl, Laura Wallace always liked going to Carl's Drug Store in downtown Greencastle with her great-grandmother. She's come full circle and now she and her husband, A.J., are beginning to renovate the 1916 building at 6 E. Baltimore St. that once housed the drug store. The top-to-bottom remodel is aimed at fulfilling her vision for an entrepreneurial hub in her hometown.

March 22: Greencastle-Antrim High School distance runners have some extra 'spring' in their steps now that warmer weather has arrived. They were wearing shorts and T-shirts as their practice took them through downtown Greencastle on March 17. The spring sports season gets this week.

March 24: Ground was broken March 17 for Greencastle's first brewery, part of a site that's newly branded as Station 101. People who gathered for the Hidden Key Brewing Co. ground-breaking ceremony also learned a restaurant serving southern cuisine is planned for the building at 101 W. Baltimore St. that's been home to The Dapper House Barber Shop and Forever Young Salon since late 2021.

March 29: In an annual rite of passage, the Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School floor hockey tournament came to a close on March 14, with the titles going to Eric Bowman’s boys and Jessica Reed’s girls.

March 31: The Franklin County commissioners and the Franklin County Planning Department remind residents to be vigilant in monitoring for spotted lanternflies. Spotted lanternflies do not bite or sting and pose no threat to human health. However, the insect is a plant stressor and can cause significant damage to trees, plants and shrubs. Spotted lanternflies also secrete a sticky, pungent residue that is not only foul-smelling, but can be messy for homeowners.

APRIL

April 5: The curtain will go up on a Greencastle-Antrim High School Drama Club production for the first time in three years this weekend. The ensemble will present "The Magical Lamp of Aladdin" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, in the auditorium. The last performance by G-AHS actors was "Legally Blonde the Musical" in 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Annie” was canceled in 2020 and no play was planned in 2021.

April 7: Thousands of pages of local newspapers stored in cells on the third floor of the old Franklin County Jail are slowly being released for worldwide access through a Newspapers.com pilot project. The Franklin County Historical Society-Kittochtinny is the first organization to partner with Newspapers.com for the Paper Preservation Project and volunteers are scanning close to 50,000 pages of newspapers, some more than two centuries old.

April 12: The Mayor’s Report: So, do you remember when outside of town addresses had rural routes? Rural routes were replaced with actual road names and house numbers thanks to long-time Record Herald reporter Vaden Richards when he retired from the newspaper. Franklin County decided to undertake the awesome task of giving everyone a physical address to assist emergency services responses. Vaden began this chore, I believe around 1980 (plus or minus).

April 14: Marie Eshleman, hospitalized last spring with COVID-19, hasn’t regained her sense of taste, but she thanks the Lord for restoring her energy. Residents of Greencastle and the surrounding area are beneficiaries of that energy as the 84-year-old is the volunteer force behind the beautiful flowers in front of the post office, on Center Square, around the Greencastle-Antrim Veterans Memorial and Monument outside borough hall, at the Pennsylvania Welcome Center on Interstate 81, at Ebenezer Church and elsewhere in the community. Eshleman was honored with the surprise dedication of a tree on North Carlisle Street by the Borough of Greencastle on April 4.

April 19: Laura Oslik teaches her students they don’t know what they can achieve if they don’t try. The Greencastle-Antrim High School science teacher applied that lesson to herself and earned an opportunity to attend the 11th World Environmental Education Congress in March, along with National Education Association Foundation funding to cover her trip to Prague in the Czech Republic.

April 21: Some of the kids hunting Easter eggs in the grass at Tayamentasachta Saturday afternoon, April 16, wore shorts and T-shirts. By the same time two days later, the grounds of the Greencastle-Antrim School District’s environmental center were blanketed with white. At his home just down Leitersburg Street from the site of the Greencastle Lions Club Easter egg hunt, weather observer Robert Wertime measured 3.5-plus inches of accumulation when the snow ended at 4:30 p.m. Monday. “This is on the order of a 100-year event,” Wertime said, although he wasn’t entirely surprised by the measurable late-season snow and thinks flurries are possible this year into early May.

April 26: Greencastle-Antrim High School senior Nathan Kirkwood is on the flight path to achieving his dream of becoming a fighter pilot by accepting an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Greencastle-Antrim Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival returned with sunny skies and warm weather Saturday, April 23, after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. Debby Cunningham, executive director of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event, said about 550 people enjoyed the festival featuring beer, wine and spirits samples, food and music.

April 28: An Antrim Township home sustained major damage in a two-alarm fire early Sunday evening, April 24, but the one person who was home escaped safely with the family pets. The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal investigated on Monday and the cause is believed to be unintentional. Firefighters were dispatched for a deck on fire at 13244 Whispering Spring Drive, Greencastle, at 5:25 p.m.

