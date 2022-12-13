Allison-Antrim Museum spotlights local soldiers of World War I

Staff reports

In commemoration of the 105th anniversary of the U.S. becoming involved in World War I in 1917, Allison-Antrim Museum is hosting an exhibit highlighting men from the Greencastle-Antrim area who served in the Great War. The exhibit continues through the beginning of 2023.

The exhibit in the barn at the museum at 365 S. Ridge Ave., Greencastle, includes World War I uniforms, photographs and information about the men, including James H. Craig Sr., Wilbur Robert Craig, William Henry "Harry" Gillan, Walter Binkley, Arthur James Fair, Duffield Winger Varden (grandson of Civil War Lt. Col. Benjamin Franklin Winger), Dr. Thomas Gilland, Frank L. Carbaugh, Thomas Atherton, brothers Frank and George Diehl, Carter Warren “Moses” Rankin, John Amos Acker, Neill Brumbaugh and Harold E. Pentz. Greencastle’s American Legion Post 373 was named in memory of Frank L. Carbaugh.

Also featured in the exhibit are WWI recruiting posters, trench art, souvenirs, Prussian helmets, rifle bayonets and a slide show of photographs from France and Germany.

The museum is open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is no admission fee, but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit: www.greencastlemuseum.org, Facebook, on Twitter @greencastlemuzm, or call 717-597-9010.