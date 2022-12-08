Think you know Greencastle? Try Venture Crew 95’s scavenger hunt

Hometown Heroes, the veterans memorial, commemorative bricks, ice cream, shoes and some historic sites are among the features of Venture Crew 95’s Greencastle Scavenger Hunt.

People can form teams, get out, get creative and learn about their community with the photo challenge, which runs through Dec. 31.

Representatives of the Venture Crew based in Shady Grove were promoting the hunt on Friday, Dec. 2, during the Heritage Christmas celebration on Center Square. They will be back at Heritage Christmas from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with copies of the scavenger hunt form as well as information about Venturing, a program for 14- to 21-year-olds of both genders sponsored by Boys Scouts of America.

What can you find on the Greencastle Scavenger Hunt?

Most things on the list can be found by walking in Greencastle and a few require a short drive. As each one is found, a picture should be taken with it and at least one team member.

The hunt objectives:

At Jerome King Playground, share a photo of three commemorative plaques. Look for bleachers by a ball field that was founded in 1923. Let’s take a nature hike! Share a photo of something that interests you. Veterans Memorial — What events are commemorated by this wall? Flag, your choice. Hometown Heroes — 3 flags representing 3 different time periods. Pizza or ice cream shop. Museum — Outside photo Bricks to commemorate who contributed to the building. Antique tools. Shoes for sale. Wooden carousel. Monument at Enoch Brown Park. Martin’s Mill Bridge. Corporal Rihl Monument. Eagle Scout project. Lilian Besore Library. Stone wall. Ebbert Spring, descriptive information on archaeological dig. Riddle — What vines like ivy, but is not poisonous. Trains in a window.

Multiple prizes are up for grabs, including gift cards and items from local businesses.

What does the Venture Crew do?

The Venturing program emphasizes adventure, leadership, personal growth and service. Participants:

Challenge themselves through a program that is fun and full of adventure.

Experience positive leadership from adult and youth leaders and be given opportunities to take on leadership roles.

Learn life values through the Scout oath and Scout law.

Give back to their community through meaningful service.

Be recognized for accomplishments through award opportunities.

Discover and grow in a supportive, caring and fun environment.

For more information about Venture Crew 95 or the Greencastle Scavenger Hunt, email shadygrove.venturecrew95@gmail.com or call 717-762-0964.

