THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Service

Ben Thomas Jr./Greencastle mayor

So, have you been enjoying this beautiful fall weather? Beautiful skies and sunsets. Such a pretty time of year with the leaves turning their seasonal colors. Take a break and join me as we haven’t gotten together for a few weeks. I have a variety of items to cover as we enjoy a gorgeous week just prior to falling back with the clocks changing this coming Sunday morning.

A word that comes to mind on this Sunday afternoon is “service.” I got to thinking about this last Friday evening when a friend sent me a text thanking me for my service as a first responder. Friday was National First Responders’ Recognition Day. Congress proclaimed Oct. 28 in 2017 and it receives little recognition. Here’s my example of this past Saturday with our first responders. My day started early Saturday as I visited the Rescue Hose Company to check my mail and say hello. There was limited staffing for EMS (emergency medical services) calls as volunteer EMT Alison Luger was pulling a 24-hour shift. They would handle 10 calls during that period. One involved a vehicle crash on South Washington Street where assistance was provided by Rescue Hose Company EMS, rescue, fire police, WellSpan Medic 2 and Greencastle Police Department. Rescue Hose Company took over ambulance transport service in October 1967 from Zimmerman’s and Minnich Miller funeral homes. A lot has changed since that time.

Coming up in the community:Greencastle-Antrim Chamber getting ready for Christmas

See the pictures:Halloween celebrated with trick-or-treat night in Greencastle

Writing of service, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. The annual program will be held at 11 a.m. on Washington Street at the borough office. Thank you to all veterans for your service.

I’m pleased to announce the third annual Greencastle police “10 most wanted food drive” is in progress now through Nov. 30. Please help those less fortunate, especially, during these challenging inflationary times. Bring the following to police headquarters: canned meats, vegetables, pastas, spaghetti sauce, soups and boxed potato mixes along with rice and pasta mixes. Thank you for partnering with us.

Greencastle public works department’s leaf patrol is now in progress. What a great service for our citizens. Collection route information is on the Greencastle website or just call the office for more information. Also, you’ll soon see the handicapped access ramps on South Ridge Avenue completed. The borough had to rebid the project in accordance with the Pa. Borough Code. A local contractor will now complete the work. The project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant. I’ll write more about various grants, past and present, in a few weeks.

A special thank you and congratulations to Greencastle Police Officer Robert “Bob” Petrunak for his 23-plus years of service as a sworn member of GPD. Bob is hanging up his badge and tools of the trade after these many years of service. Bob … you are an outstanding police officer and you’ve served this community well. I salute you for your professionalism.

It is because of those I’ve mentioned in the G-A community in this article, and many more, that we are certainly blessed.