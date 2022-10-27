Greencastle-Antrim Chamber getting ready for Christmas

Daytime temperatures are still in the 60s and leaves have their brilliant autumn color, but it is time to start thinking about Christmas in Greencastle.

The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce is accepting sign ups for Heritage Christmas horse and wagon rides, the “Light It Up” contest and Lights of Love for the tree on Center Square.

For Franklin and Fulton Counties:‘Take Me Out to the Relay!’ will raise money to fight cancer

See pictures from last year:Community welcomes holiday season at Greencastle's Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

Horse and wagon ride tickets on sale

Heritage Christmas will be held on the Square Fridays, Dec. 2 and 9, and rides will depart every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person, with children under 2 riding free on a lap.

The rides are popular so it is a good idea to purchase tickets in advance online at greencastlepachamber.org/christmas or by calling the chamber at 717-597-4610.

Remaining tickets will be available at the Holiday House in the northwest corner of the Square on both Friday nights.

No refunds will be given, but the rain/snow date is Friday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

‘Light It Up’ benefits G-A Food Pantry

Residents of the Borough of Greencastle and Antrim Township can decorate the outside of their homes for a good cause in the 2022 Heritage Christmas “Light It Up” contest. Registration runs through Nov. 30, at GreencastlePaChamber.org/Christmas or by calling the chamber at 717-597-4610.

From Dec. 1 to 19, people can cast $1 votes for their favorite homes. Proceeds benefit the Greencastle-Antrim Food Pantry. Located in Greencastle Presbyterian Church, 57 W. Baltimore St., the pantry is open one Thursday evening and two Wednesday mornings each month.

Homes will be listed on the chamber’s website and Facebook page.

Votes can be dropped off at the chamber office, 217 E. Baltimore St., weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; delivered to Holiday House from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. during Heritage Christmas Fridays; or be cast at GreencastlePaChamber.org/Christmas

Winners will be announced on the chamber website and Facebook page and in the Echo Pilot.

The contest is sponsored by West Penn Power.

‘Lights of Love’ will adorn Christmas tree

The Greencastle-Antrim Heritage Christmas tree will come to life in the Square on Friday, Nov. 18, with strings of glittering “Lights of Love” shining in honor of or in memory of loved ones throughout the Christmas season.

The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce and Blaise Alexander Chevrolet of Greencastle are offering community members the opportunity to purchase a light on the tree and dedicate it to a loved one whose name will be displayed on scrolls in the square.

The tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18, begins at 7 p.m. and Lights of Love will be revealed as part of that ceremony.

Lights of Love are available for purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/lightsoflove2022; at the chamber office at 217 E. Baltimore St.; or by calling the chamber at 717-597-4610.

The cost is $8 for one name, $15 for two names or $20 for three names. Each additional name is $6. In order to be included on the scroll, the Lights of Love form must be completed and returned along with payment to the chamber by Nov. 10.

The names will be scripted on decorative scrolls that will hang in the large corner windows of Growing With Music on the northwest corner of the square and the Fran Kenawell State Farm office on the southeast corner of the square.

When registering, people also can choose to have an acknowledgement card mailed to the honoree at no extra charge.