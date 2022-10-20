New student representative joins Greencastle-Antrim School Board

The newest student representative to the Greencastle-Antrim School Board took his seat at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, and he isn’t the only one in his family at the meetings.

“Both my parents are teachers … one of them just happens to be my superintendent,” said Nathan Hanks. His father, David Hanks, is assistant principal at Washington County Technical High School in and his mother, Lura Hanks, is G-A superintendent.

The Greencastle-Antrim High School junior joins senior student representative Shavari Maharaj. He was the only student who sought the spot this year.

The student representatives attend school board meetings and update board members on events in the schools, student accomplishments, sports and other topics.

“I thought it would be fun to represent our school on an important board like this,” said Nathan, who is member of the golf and basketball teams, as well as Peer Leaders at the high school.