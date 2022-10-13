Scout's honor! Brick patio named for Troop 99 founder and leader

Staff reports

The brick patio at the High Line Train Station was rededicated as the John E. Kinney Court of Honor during the 2022 Old Home Week reunion of Greencastle BSA Troops 13 and 99.

The historic train station on South Jefferson Street is managed by the Greencastle Area Youth Foundation and has been the meeting location for local Scouts for many years.

Kinney, a World War II veteran who died on April 30, 2021, at the age of 103, was one of the founders of BSA Troop 99 and served as Scoutmaster from 1962 to 1974.

A timeline display of Greencastle’s history and the brick patio were part of an Eagle Scout project led Troop 99 Scout Garrett Sutton in 2013. The picnic table and patio provide a place for members of the community to sit and enjoy the grounds of the High Line Train Station.

The engraved bricks of the patio recognize BSA Troop 99 members who are Eagle Scouts, BSA’s highest rank. The patio also honors the Scoutmasters who guided them through their scouting years.

Scouts who have achieved the rank of Eagle in recent years received their bricks at the reunion and past and present Scoutmasters were recognized.