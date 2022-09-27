Bras for a Cause supports C.V. Breast Care Alliance

In the past six years, Bras for a Cause has raised thousands of dollars to support people with breast cancer while providing thousands of foundation garments for women in need in the Greencastle and Waynesboro areas.

The annual fundraiser for Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance will run during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

CVBCA is marking its 26th year in Franklin County as a non-profit ministry for patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

In addition to information and support, CVBCA helps them with expenses including rent, utility and pharmacy bills and medical co-payments and provides gas and grocery cards.

CVBCA also provides free mammograms for the uninsured or underinsured through the MammaGift Project. Ninety-eight women were screened in 2021, and two were diagnosed with breast cancer and able to get treatment.

During October, collection baskets for new and gently used bras will be at:

Chambersburg: Here’s Looking at You and Rhonda Brake Shreiner Women’s Center

Duffield: Stampin’s Up with Jody Brechbill

Greencastle: Zeger Dental Clinic and Carl’s Drug Store

Waynesboro: Waynesboro Area YMCA, Savage Pharmacy, Greater Waynesboro Chamber of Commerce and New Reflections Hair Salon

The Crouse Team at Merrill Lynch, Savage Pharmacy and Zeger Dental have pledged donations based on the number of bras collected and more sponsors are welcome.

Donations also may be made directly to Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance,1601 Mountain Road, Suite 101, Mercersburg, PA 17236.

Over 5,000 bras have been collected over the last half dozen years, including more than 1,000 in 2021. They are donated to Grace’s Free Closet in Greencastle and Waynesboro Community and Human Services.

“It is a way for me to give back to our community that has done so much for me and my family,” Rhonda McFarland, who is spearheading Bras for a Cause with Marj Cober.

“My involvement goes back to the saying ‘Think globally; act locally,’” said Cober, whose family has been greatly impacted by breast cancer.

“I honor my late mother, Betty Fitz, and sister Linda Goble in Florida who is a breast cancer survivor,” Cober said. “My sister Sue Thompson in Johnstown has been fighting metastatic breast cancer since 2014. Sue was a subject in the breast cancer vaccine studies at the Joyce Murtha Cancer Center after her first bout years before the 2014 diagnosis. Additionally, my cousin Louise Brown in the UK underwent a mastectomy two days after her wedding in July of 2019. Currently, my niece Tracie Ebersole in North Carolina is in the early phases of her chemotherapy.

“At the urging of Dr. Diana Lyon-Loftus I underwent the genetic testing and thankfully do not carry the gene,” she said.

For more information about Bras for a Cause, call McFarland at 717-762-8720 or Cober at 717-762-4422. For information about the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, call 717-263-7191; email cvbca@comcast.net; or visit thecvbca.org