It was another magical Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week

“There are no words. Greencastle-Antrim has done it again,” said President Bonnie Shockey at the meeting of the Old Home Week Board of Directors on Friday, Aug. 12, as the 41st triennial Greencastle-Antrim celebration wound down.

She draped the red, white and blue tie embroidered with the names of OHW presidents around the neck of Garon Gembe, who will lead the 42nd triennial celebration Aug. 2 to 9, 2025.

Foreshadowing the 43rd triennial OHW in 2028, Vernon McCauley was named secretary for 2025. The secretary traditionally becomes president of the following OHW. Brad Barkdoll will serve as treasurer in 2025.

“I was speechless,” said McCauley, who retired from Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe after 42 years of service, is president of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation and is the voice of G-A Blue Devil football. “People know I’m rarely speechless.”

“It just keeps getting better and better,” said Frank Mowen, president of the 33rd triennial Old Home Week in in 1998. He was named director emeritus at Friday’s meeting, replaced by Shockey as a voting member of the board.

“I think this is about the best-attended Old Home Week celebration I can remember,” said Frank Ervin, chair of the board of directors and president of the 31st OHW in 1992.

He remarked on the number of kids at activities, and Shockey commented about how many young people were downtown for the Music on the Square every night.

“I have no fears Old Home Week is going to continue every three years well into this century,” Shockey said.

The Wagner girls, Riley, 15, Jordyn, 13, and Charlotte, 11, are part of the next generation of Old Home Week fans.

“This has a deep history in our family,” Jenelle Wagner said as she, her husband, Craig, and their daughters, walked toward the Square for the official Old Home Week picture on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

She remembers when her father, Charles Kiser, would get off work and pick her and her sister and brother up for the picture.

Craig Wagner, who now works at Penn State Mont Alto, helped organize the OHW bike race when he was a Greencastle police officer.

“This year, we’ve really shown the girls a lot of events,” Jenelle Wagner said, citing the Paint in the Park, Reminiscing and the flower show, as well as Music on the Square.

“I love Old Home Week,” said Riley, who was upset she had volleyball camp and missed some opening weekend activities.

Charlotte said she loves coming together with family and friends.

The Wagners were among the more than 2,000 family and friends who came together for the official Old Home Week picture.

The crowd that ringed nearly half the Square ranged from Beckham Bise, 3 ½ months, to Jean Zimmerman, 95, and Chet Williams, 99.

As he has at every Old Home Week since the 1970s, James Ivey of Central Photo Co. traveled from Washington, D.C., to the capture the moment on camera.

“This is my biggest group, my favorite group and the one I brag about,” said Ivey, who usually takes photos of groups visiting the U.S. Capitol. He loves the history of Old Home Week, which has been celebrated every three years since 1902, and the fact that the whole town and generations of families come together.

“It’s so exciting,” Ivey said.

At the board of directors meeting, Ervin revealed Ivey has retired, but is keeping his equipment and his only future commitment is in Greencastle.

“I believe he has experienced what Bonnie Shockey calls ‘Old Home Week magic,’” Ervin said.

It rained on their parade, but …

Participants and spectators might have briefly wondered about that Old Home Week magic as a big dark cloud covered the town Thursday evening just as the parade was about to begin.

The 150-plus entries were lined up at the point of no return when rain started falling at 5:55 p.m., just five minutes before go-time. By 6:05, the sky was turning blue again and although slightly soggy, the most participants in Old Home Week memory marched and rode through the streets.

The USA Day Committee’s entry earned the Judge’s Choice Award. The recently formed organization wants to honor history and patriotism in the Greencastle-Antrim community in hopes of directly impacting young people.

About 75 people of all ages answered the call to carry replicas of the Hometown Hero banners that line Greencastle streets and veterans rode on the USA Day Committee float. Robert Brindle, 94 ½, wore the uniform jacket from his U.S. Army service in Belgium and Germany in World War II.

Parade results

Judges Choice:

1 st - USA Day Committee

- USA Day Committee 2nd - Morgan Saddle Club

3rd - Tracey’s Orchard

4th - Mercersburg Swim Team

5th (tie) - Waco Jeep Club, Ruritan Club, Martin’s Potato Rolls

Floats:

1st - Henson’s Bakery

2nd - F&M Trust

3rd - Greencastle-Antrim Education Association

4th - Premier HVAC

5th - Airplanes & Adventures

Church Group:

1st - Grace Bible

2nd - Greencastle Baptist

Community Theme:

1st - Class of 1969

2 nd - Class of 1972

- Class of 1972 3 rd - Seeing Eye Puppy Club Franklin County

- Seeing Eye Puppy Club Franklin County 4th (tie) - Creek Clean Up, Make A Wish

Theme Dressed Couple:

1st and 2nd:- Mini Jeep

Theme Dressed Individual:

T-Rex ($75)

Junior Organization:

1st - GABSA All Star

2nd - BLAST of Waynesboro

3rd - Mason Dixon Boy Scout

4th - Greencastle Presbyterian Youth

5th - Franklin County Fair

Majorettes:

1st - Superstar Twirlers

Dance Cheer:

1st - Majestic All Stars

Musical Group:

1st - Rohrersville Band

2nd - Greencastle-Antrim Alumni Band

Uniform Organization:

1st - American Legion Auxiliary

2nd - Color Guard

3rd - Zembo Directors

4th - Daughters of the Nile

5th - Greencastle-Antrim Field Hockey

Best Appearing Aerial Unit:

Long Meadow Fire Department

Best Appearing Engine:

1st - MMP&W

2nd - Long Meadow Fire Department

3rd - Maugansville Fire Department

Best Appearing Squad:

1st - Marion Fire Department

2nd - Long Meadow Fire Department

Best Appearing Brush:

1st - MMP&W

2nd - Long Meadow Fire Department

3rd - Marion Fire Department

Best Appearing Special Unit:

1st - Long Meadow Fire Department

2nd - Marion Fire Department

3rd - Maugansville Fire Department

Best Appearing Antique:

1st - Kyd Deidrich

2nd (tie) - Kerry Jackson, Jason Barkdoll

Best Appearing Company Overall:

Long Meadow Fire Department

It was a dog day morning

Like the entries in the parade, there was record-setting participation the Old Home Week dog show, which drew 72 canine entries.

There also was record attendance, with emcee Greg Hoover announcing at one point, “I believe the crowd has reached over 500.”

They came to the grounds of Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School to see local pooches compete in areas such as best kisser, shortest tail, smallest and largest.

Mark and Susan Orndorff, who live in Penn National, entered their springer spaniel Finn in his first competition. He came away with best in show after winning the best trick and handsomest categories.

Morrison Powell earned the junior handler title with her Newfoundland Magnus, who placed second for largest dog.

The winners:

Best Dressed:

1 st - Yukon, Jocelyn Fortner

- Yukon, Jocelyn Fortner 2 nd - Rosie, Wren Creamer

- Rosie, Wren Creamer 3rd - Teddy, Esther Walck

Owner/Dog Look-Alike:

1 st - Rocco, River and Walker Strait

- Rocco, River and Walker Strait 2 nd - Samson, Elizabeth Rosenberry

- Samson, Elizabeth Rosenberry 3rd - Dixie, Jillian Trindel

Best vocalist:

1st - Roxy, Alyssa Buckheit

Most Unusual:

1 st - Chief, Richie Baker

- Chief, Richie Baker 2 nd - Arya Jade, Stephanie Miller

- Arya Jade, Stephanie Miller 3rd - Ruby, Mallory Pohl

Best Trick:

1st - Finn, Mark Orndorff

2 nd - Rio, Grace Miller

- Rio, Grace Miller 3rd - Chief, Richie Baker

Smallest:

1 st - Tuck: Ginger (no last name listed)

- Tuck: Ginger (no last name listed) 2 nd - Remy, Adella Paci-Funk

- Remy, Adella Paci-Funk 3rd - Madison, Linda Faith

Largest:

1 st - Mabel, Ashley McCauley

- Mabel, Ashley McCauley 2 nd - Magnus, Morrison Powell

- Magnus, Morrison Powell 3rd - Nala, Paisley Reese

Shortest tail:

1 st - Millie, Grant Rose

- Millie, Grant Rose 2 nd - Madison, Linda Faith

- Madison, Linda Faith 3rd - Coco, Haley Bowman

Best kisser:

1st - Oscar: Kathy and Kara Statler

2 nd - Ruby, Mallory Pohl

- Ruby, Mallory Pohl 3rd - Buddy, Dylan Horst

Prettiest/Handsomest:

1 st - Finn, Mark Orndorff

- Finn, Mark Orndorff 2 nd - Cleo, Grant Murray

- Cleo, Grant Murray 3rd - Cali, Camryn Lindsay

Teed off

The Old Home Week junior golf outing, along with events like the James P. Oliver Memorial Bike Race and the Fun Fair at the Playground, appealed to the younger set at Old Home Week.

Held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Greencastle Golf Club, there were 32 golfers ranging in age from 7 to 18. They played 9 holes from different yardages.

Most were accompanied by one of their parents or grandparents, who drove the golf carts around the course.

The winners:

9 and Under: (shot from 25 yards)

1st - Dawsen Coleman

2nd (tie) - Walker Strait, Kole Strait, Gavin Cunningham (score 38)

10 to 13: (shot from 50 yards)

1st - River Strait

2nd - Jacob Stephens

14 and up: (shot from 100 yards)

1 st - Camden Eby

- Camden Eby 2nd - Conner Wilhide

All winners received merchandise from the club’s golf shop.

For more

Old Home Week, Saturday, Aug. 6, to Saturday, Aug. 13, was packed with many other activities, concluding the fireworks on Friday evening and one last round of Music on the Square Saturday night.

For more information, visit the oldhomeweek.org

