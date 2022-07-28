Name a flower, remember 'Mr. B' or pick up a paintbrush during OHW

Details for Old Home Week, Aug. 6 to 13, are being wrapped up and the final meeting of committee chairs and board of directors was held Monday, July 25.

The chance to name a dahlia, hear stories and music from the son of “Mr. B” and be an artistic part of the community are some of the things to look forward to during the 41st triennial celebration.

Headquarters on Center Square opens at noon Friday, Aug. 5. The official opening begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and local children can join Bonnie Shockey, president of this year’s OHW, to cut the ribbon at noon.

The unofficial opening, which many consider the official opening, will get underway at 11 p.m. Sunday. Vernon McCauley, Barry Stottlemyer and their cast of friends will ring in OHW 2022 at midnight before the crowd sings “The Old Gray Mare.”

“After everything the world has been through the last three years, we’re still having Old Home Week,” Shockey said near the end of the meeting.

Name that dahlia at the flower show

“Back in Bloom,” the Old Home Week flower show, will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at First United Methodist Church, 45 N. Washington St.

On Monday, visitors will be able to suggest names for a soon-to-be released dahlia variety hybridized by LeeAnn Huber at Coseytown Flowers.

The flower show was organized by the Greencastle Lioness Club for many years, but the club disbanded in 2021. Leadership has passed to a new generation of flower enthusiasts, chaired by Reagan Doyle of Iron Willow Floral Design.

Doyle has always loved Old Home Week and is bringing two relative newcomers into the Old Home Week fold, Huber and her sister Kate Stoner of Cold Water Flowers on Williamson Road.

“I looked at LeeAnn and said, ‘What can you bring to the table?’” Doyle recalled.

Huber called the question serendipitous because she was wondering what she could do.

What Huber is bringing to the table is a burgundy dahlia to be released in early spring 2023, while Stoner is offering free flowers for youngsters who want to participate in the show’s youth division “Going Greener” category.

All of Huber’s dahlia names begin with “Coseytown,” and the lineup includes blooms such as Coseytown Penny, Coseytown Lois Lane, Coseytown Clem and Coseytown Dexter.

The selection will be announced at the show on Tuesday. Potential names should be easy to spell and pronounce, according to Huber, who also advised, “People love stories. Share the reason why you think your name should be picked.”

The sisters’ roots in agriculture go back generations. Huber, who graduated from Penn State with a degree in animal sciences and international agriculture, left a career in sales and marketing when she became a mother.

She “incorporated Coseytown Flowers in 2015, turning a hobbyist’s daydream into her full-time business,” according to the website for Coseytown Flowers. Hyber’s hybrids are sold across the United States and Canada.

One fan of dahlias, tubers that look like potatoes and produce showy blooms, is her sister.

Stoner’s Cold Water Farm was established in 2018 and people can buy cut flowers, arrangements and dried flowers from her little blue cart along on Williamson Road.

She’s donating the flowers for the youth entry to encourage participation on the flower show.

For “Going Green,” designers 12 and younger will create a fresh floral arrangement using recycled material. When they register, they should indicate they want flowers from Cold Water Farm. The flowers can be picked up from the cart at 2652 Williamson Road between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7.

The deadline to enter Division I — Fresh Flower Arrangements and Division II — Youth is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Preregistration is not required for Division III — Horticulture.

Registration information is available on the Old Home Week website.

Division I — Fresh Flower Arrangements

“My Favorite Thing,” design an asymmetrical arrangement incorporating at least one item from the song “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music”; “Hats Off!” use your artistic freedom choosing plant material, fresh and/or dried designing on any style of hat new or old; “Farmers Market,” fresh arrangement using flowers and choice of fresh fruit or vegetables displaying the fresh market experience; “Trendsetter,” a freestyle arrangement using an artistic style of design, new wave, abstract, modern, art deco; and “Small Wonders,” construct a miniature arrangement not to exceed 5 inches in any direction.

Division II — Youth

In addition to “Going Green” the youth division includes “Fairy Garden,” create an enchanting fairy garden; accessorize with figurines and natural materials; plants should be rooted; no cut flowers or artificial flowers.

Division III — Horticulture

Dish gardens, potted plants, succulents, horticulture specimens (one cut flower in glass bottle). No registration required.

For more information, contact Doyle at 717-658-4078 or doylerjf@gmail.com

What was it like to be the son of ‘Mr. B’?

The Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation will host the Greencastle-Antrim High School alumni banquet from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.

The program will feature Dave Besecker performing and talking about what it was like to be the son of “Mr. B.” His father, the late Richard “Mr. B” Besecker, the G-AHS vocal music teacher, was well-known and well-loved in the community.

“To be able to speak to the alumni is a real pleasure and honor,” according to Besecker. “Greencastle is a very special place, and I (we) have been blessed to be able to call it home.”

In addition to the alumni banquet, Besecker will direct the 80-plus voice choir and the 30-plus member orchestra for the OHW musical community worship event “Jesus, He is Worthy” at 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the high school.

Besecker, a 1976 graduate of G-AHS, and his high school sweetheart, Darlanna (Storms) Besecker, G-AHS Class of 1978, met in the French horn section of the band and have been married for 41 years. Their family includes daughters Sarah Strait and her husband, Dallas, and Abby McElhiney and her husband, Steve, and three grandchildren, River Strait, Walker Strait and Micah McElhiney. His mother, Sue Besecker, is a resident of Shook Home in Chambersburg.

Besecker graduated Oral Roberts University with a degree in music education.

He has served in full-time ministry at Otterbein Church in Waynesboro for over 35 years, mostly in the role as minister of music and worship. He recently took on the position of minister of pastoral care.

How to get involved in a community mural

This Old Home Week’s Paint in the Park will be held is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the Nelson Pavilion at Jerome R. King Playground.

This year, everyone will get to contribute to a 4-by-6-foot movable mural, which says Old Home Week and features an image of the town clock.

It was designed by Jodi (Shockey) Plum, daughter of this year’s Old Home Week President Bonnie Shockey.

Plum and her fellow art teacher Amy (Stine) Beard, both G-A High School graduates, will be on hand to help non-artists as needed and coordinate color selections.

Julie Rohm, Paint in the Park chair, described it as similar to paint-by-numbers and said, “everyone will paint a piece.”

Sign up before it’s too late

‘Fun’ Dog Show

The Old Home Week “Fun” Dog Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Greencastle Antrim Elementary School grounds, 500 Leitersburg St.

Area dogs can compete for awards in 10 categories, including best dressed, best kisser and best trick.

Pre-registration is required by July 29. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Registration forms can be found at Mikie’s Ice Cream, Dodie’s Family Hair Salon, Carl’s Drug Store, Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, Besore Library, Franklin Veterinary and Greencastle Veterinary Hospital. Registration forms can also be completed on the Old Home Week website oldhomeweek.org

Confirmation of registration will be sent from the committee. If confirmation is not received by Aug. 2, call 717-375-2425. Proof of current rabies vaccination and license are required. If tattooed, proof is also is required.

Dogs must be on leashes at all times.

Spectators may want to bring lawn chairs.

Window displays

The window display committee is one of the dozens of committees working together to plan the Greencastle-Antrim community’s 41st Triennial Old Home Week.

For a display to be an official entry, and eligible for prize money, a registration form must be submitted to Bill Gour, the committee chair, by Monday, Aug. 1.

There are six categories to register under: History; Our Community; Our Heroes; Clothing and Household Items; Toys and Games; and Collectibles. First place in each category will receive $150; $100 will go to second place; and an overall winner will receive $300.

Members of the committee will make their rounds on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6 — the opening day of Old Home Week — to judge the windows.

Joining Gour on the committee are Larisa Martin, Bob O’Connor, Canaan Gour, Landon Gour and Nathan Nardi.

For more information or a registration form, visit the Old Home Week website (oldhomeweek.org) or contact Bill Gour at 717-597-9202 or billgour@embarqmail.com.

Brown's Mill Consolidated School reunion

In conjunction with Old Home Week in Greencastle, a Brown's Mill Consolidated School reunion will be held on Monday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. in the Kauffman Ruritan Club.

The cost of the meal prepared by the Ruritan Club is $20 per person and there will be entertainment following the meal.

For reservations, call Delores Shindle at 717-494-9547 before Aug.1.

Some highlights of the week:

Motorcycle Show

The Old Home Week Motorcycle Show will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. on the south side of Center Square and along South Carlisle Street.

The OHW motorcycle committee will select best of show. Judging by the public for other cash prizes will take place from 3 to 5 p.m., awards will be given at 5:30 p.m. and participants are eligible for door prizes.

Advance registration is recommended on the Old Home Week website, but motorcyclists also can register the day of the show.

Entertainment by Promising Leith, a good time rock ‘n’ roll party band, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Center Square will provide the backdrop for the motorcycle show.

Antique car show

The Old Home Week antique car show will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Center Square and North Carlisle Street. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

The show is open to all 1992 and earlier cars and trucks. The first 150 exhibitors will receive a dash plaque and are eligible for door prizes. The grand prize drawing will be at 4 p.m. For more information, call 717-729-7078.

Cornhole tournament

Registration is open for the Old Home Week cornhole tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7. Check-in starts at noon and bags fly at 1 p.m. behind Greencastle-Antrim High School.

This year’s tournament features two divisions of up to 40 teams each — a competitive division and a fun division.

To register, go to https://oldhomeweek.org

'Good Morning Greencastle'

“Good Morning Greencastle” will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in Otterbein United Brethren Church, 146 Leitersburg St.

The program will include the skit “Super Pastor” with Barry Stottlemyer, David Rawley, Dot Robinson and Bryce Michalsky.

Greencastle personalities will team up for “Match Game” — Greg Hoover and Mike Bock, Bill Gour and Vernon McCauley and Ben Thomas and Steve Miller.

The newly formed Otterbein Men’s Ensemble will sing a fun song, a spiritual song and a patriotic song.

There will be Greencastle-Antrim trivia with Sharon Baumbaugh and two fun musical selections by Barry Stottlemyer.

This is the ninth time for Otterbein Church has host the program, which also will include over 20 door prizes.

David King and the Spin Outs concert

WRGG and the Old Home Week Committee will present David King and the Spin Outs in concert on Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at Green Grove Gardens.

It will be an evening of nothing but Elvis.

All seats are reserved. VIP tickets are $35, All Shook Up tickets are $30 and Moody Blue tickets are $28. Tickets are available by calling Linda Burkholder at 717 597-5460. Last Old Home Week, this event was a sellout.

Loyal Daughters

For about a century, the Loyal Daughters have been working to “advance the welfare of Greencastle and to mold the past with the present.”

The Loyal Daughters first met in 1920 and became an official organization in 1923.

The group meets once every three years during Old Home Week to renew acquaintances, welcome new members and enjoy a program.

This year’s meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Antrim Brethren in Christ Church, 24 Kauffman Road East. The gathering begins at 1 p.m. and the program is at 2.

“This year the Loyal Daughters are celebrating teachers, as their roles over the years have greatly changed. The program is entitled ‘Teach Love Inspire,’” according to Dana Divelbiss, the group’s historian. “Technology and the COVID epidemic have altered the way teachers teach our children and it is our opportunity to celebrate them in all they do.”

Dr. Lura Hanks, Greencastle-Antrim School District superintendent, will be the speaker and she will join a panel of retired and current teachers to revisit fond memories and answer questions from Dotti Zimmerman, master of ceremonies and president of the Loyal Daughters.

“Anyone who knows Dotti, knows a fun, hilarious time will follow,” Divelbiss said.

The panel will include current teachers Kerri Barnes, Jenn Everetts, Sallianne Bowman and Ben Herrmann. The retired teachers will be Anne Schnabel, Dean Gearhart, Nancy Henry and Greg Hoover.

There will be a Teacher Appreciation Wall were anyone can add a note or memory to honor one of their teachers.

“And if you are a current or retired teacher, we want you to attend most of all so we can applaud all of your efforts and you can collect a little treat from us,” Divelbiss said.

G-A yearbooks and memorabilia will be displayed by the G-AHS chapter of Rho Kappa, the national social studies honor society. Chris Johnston, owner of the shop, and Sharon Bumbaugh, former Echo Pilot owner and author of its History’s Echoes column, will also have school-related memorabilia on exhibit.

Videos submitted by G-ASD students of all ages about what teacher has inspired them the most will be shared.

“It’s time to celebrate teachers and how they mold and shape our children, please attend our program to show your support,” Divelbiss said. “And just because we are called the Loyal Daughters doesn’t mean that men or children can’t attend. Everyone is always welcome!”

A $5 fee per person is collected and all the money is donated back to the community.

Greencastle Senior Activity Center open house

An Old Home Week open house will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Greencastle Senior Activity Center, 10615 Antrim Church Road.

Visitors can learn about what the center offers those 60 and older. There will be a senior center history display, art class display, activities, door prizes and giveaways.

WRGG will broadcast from the center from 9 to 11 a.m.

Franklin County Area Agency on Aging staff will be on hand to distribute farmers market vouchers and answer questions about aging services available in the county.

Those 60 and older can have lunch at the center if they register by Aug. 8 at 717-597-2020.

Old Home Week parade

As of Monday’s meeting, there were 85 parade entries and registration is still open for the Old Home Week parade, which will step off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

“This parade is one of the highlights of a weeklong celebration held triennially in the Greencastle-Antrim community,” according to John Alleman, committee chair. More than 6,000 people usually line the 2-mile parade route and the 2019 parade featured 120 entries.

Categories include uniformed organization; junior organization (under age 19); majorettes; dance or cheer group, 10 or more; musical group, five or more; float; OHW theme dressed child, under 19; OHW theme dressed individual; OHW theme dressed couple; community/civic theme group; and sponsor’s/judges’ choice.

Fire apparatus prizes will be presented for best appearing aerial unit; best appearing engine; best appearing squad; best appearing special unit; best appearing ambulance/medic; best appearing antique apparatus; best appearing company overall.

Also welcome are cars, trucks, tractors and other entries not covered by one of the categories.

Forms should be sent to Parade Committee, 9086 Sandy Circle, Greencastle, PA 17225 or emailed to sparkman51@hotmail.com

For more information, contact Alleman at 717-597-8625 or the above email address.The rain date for the parade is Saturday, Aug. 13.

Allison-Antrim Museum

During Old Home Week and until the end of August, the special exhibit at Allison-Antrim Museum, 365 S. Ridge Ave., Greencastle, is the late Katharine “Katty” Grosh’s collection of Old Home Week badges and programs from 1902 to present. They are exhibited in South Bay of the Barn.

Of additional Old Home Week interest are five enlarged framed images of the town from early Old Home Weeks, most likely from Pitt Carl’s Book Store.

Other exhibits include artifacts from the Ebbert Spring archeological collection and a rare 1850s Plains rifle and Native American painted buffalo robe from Joseph Craig’s collection

Visitors can see the grand piano and opera tuxedo of Old Home Week founder Philip Baer in the Irwin Museum House,

Open house hours during Old Home Week are 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, to Friday, Aug. 12. On Saturday, Aug. 13, hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. unless Thursday’s parade has to be rescheduled to Saturday, in which case the museum will be closed.

The Colonial Williamsburg Weavers will be dyeing, spinning and weaving on the west side of the Barn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

For more information, visit: www.greencastlemuseum.org, Facebook, on Twitter @greencastlemuzm, or call 717-597-9010. Allison-Antrim Museum, is open regularly Tuesday to Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where to find more information

The complete schedule of events in can be found on the Old Home Week website. It also included in the program people get when they buy a badge.

Badges cost $6 and can be purchased now at Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, Dodie's Designs & Family Hair, Jerry's Barbershop, Sunnyway Foods, UV Stem Flower Shop, Studio II, Kline's Grocery, Lumber Direct, Corning Credit Union, Ace Hardware, Martin's Food, 1st Ed Credit Union and Greencastle Eye Care Center.

Badges will be on sale at Old Home Week headquarters, 42 Center Square, starting at noon Friday, Aug. 5, and people also can pick up the Echo Pilot’s Old Home Week magazine and Legacy of Business publication at headquarters.