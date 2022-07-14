Community members getting excited about Old Home Week

Anticipation is building for the 41st triennial Old Home Week.

Anywhere you go in the greater Greencastle-Antrim area, the Aug. 6 to 13 celebration is pretty much first thing anyone talks about.

At Greencastle Sidewalk Days on July 8 and 9, the OHW parade was a popular topic, along with the unofficial opening on Sunday night.

Another community celebration:Greencastle Sidewalks Days is a winner for Relay For Life team

The Mayor's Report:Center Square, July 4th and summer in Greencastle

More information about the festivities and registration forms for events can be found on the Old Home Week website.

Old Home Week badges

A badge costs $6 and provides admission to all Old Home Week events, except the Loyal Daughters meeting.

In recognition of the 240th anniversary of the founding of Greencastle, Allison’s Tavern, its earliest structure, is featured on the badge. Local artist Andy Barbuzanes did the sketch of what the tavern may have looked like when the town was laid out by Col. John Allison in 1782.

Badges are now on sale in the Greencastle area at Carl's Drugstore, Orrstown Bank, Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, Dodie's Designs & Family Hair, Jerry's Barbershop, Sunnyway Foods, UV Stem Flower Shop, Studio II, Kline's Grocery, Lumber Direct, Corning Credit Union, Ace Hardware, Martin's Food, 1st Ed Credit Union and Greencastle Eye Care Center.

Badges will be on sale at Old Home Week headquarters, 42 Center Square, starting at noon Friday, Aug. 5.

Loyal Daughters

For about a century, the Loyal Daughters have been working to “advance the welfare of Greencastle and to mold the past with the present.”

The Loyal Daughters first met in 1920 and became an official organization in 1923.

The group meets once every three years during Old Home Week to renew acquaintances, welcome new members and enjoy a program.

This year’s meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Antrim Brethren in Christ Church, 24 Kauffman Road East. The gathering begins at 1 p.m. and the program is at 2.

“This year the Loyal Daughters are celebrating teachers, as their roles over the years have greatly changed. The program is entitled ‘Teach Love Inspire,’” according to Dana Divelbiss, the group’s historian. “Technology and the COVID epidemic have altered the way teachers teach our children and it is our opportunity to celebrate them in all they do.”

Dr. Lura Hanks, Greencastle-Antrim School District superintendent, will be the speaker and she will join a panel of retired and current teachers to revisit fond memories and answer questions from Dotti Zimmerman, master of ceremonies and president of the Loyal Daughters.

“Anyone who knows Dotti, knows a fun, hilarious time will follow,” Divelbiss said.

The panel will include current teachers Kerri Barnes, Jenn Everetts, Sallianne Bowman and Ben Herrmann. The retired teachers will be Anne Schnabel, Dean Gearhart, Nancy Henry and Greg Hoover.

There will be a Teacher Appreciation Wall, where anyone can add a note or memory to honor one of their teachers.

“And if you are a current or retired teacher, we want you to attend most of all so we can applaud all of your efforts and you can collect a little treat from us,” Divelbiss said.

G-A yearbooks and memorabilia will be displayed by the G-AHS chapter of Rho Kappa, the national social studies honor society. Chris Johnston, owner of the shop, and Sharon Bumbaugh, former Echo Pilot owner and author of its History’s Echoes column, will also have school-related memorabilia on exhibit.

Videos submitted by G-ASD students of all ages about what teacher has inspired them the most will be shared.

“It’s time to celebrate teachers and how they mold and shape our children, please attend our program to show your support,” Divelbiss said. “And just because we are called the Loyal Daughters doesn’t mean that men or children can’t attend. Everyone is always welcome!”

A $5 fee per person is collected and all the money is donated back to the community.

Cornhole tournament

Registration is open for the Old Home Week cornhole tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7. Check-in starts at noon and bags fly at 1 p.m. behind Greencastle-Antrim High School.

This year’s tournament features two divisions of up to 40 teams each — a competitive division and a fun division.

To register, go to https://oldhomeweek.org

OHW Parade

Entries are sought for the Old Home Week Parade, which will step off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

“This parade is one of the highlights of a weeklong celebration held triennially in the Greencastle-Antrim community,” according to John Alleman, committee chair. More than 6,000 people usually line the 2-mile parade route.

Categories include uniformed organization; junior organization (under age 19); majorettes; dance or cheer group, 10 or more; musical group, five or more; float; OHW theme dressed child, under 19; OHW theme dressed individual; OHW theme dressed couple; community/civic theme group; and sponsor’s/judges’ choice.

Fire apparatus prizes will be presented for best appearing aerial unit; best appearing engine; best appearing squad; best appearing special unit; best appearing ambulance/medic; best appearing antique apparatus; best appearing company overall.

Also welcome are cars, trucks, tractors and other entries not covered by one of the categories.

Forms should be sent to Parade Committee, 9086 Sandy Circle, Greencastle, PA 17225, or emailed to sparkman51@hotmail.com no later than Aug. 3.

For more information, contact Alleman at 717-597-8625 or the above email address.The rain date for the parade is Saturday, Aug. 13.

Motorcycle show

The OHW motorcycle committee will select best of show. Judging by the public for other cash prizes will take place from 3 to 5 p.m., awards will be given at 5:30 p.m. and participants are eligible for door prizes.

Advance registration is recommended on the Old Home Week website, but motorcyclists also can register the day of the show.

Entertainment by Promising Leith, a good time rock ‘n’ roll party band, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Center Square will provide the backdrop for the motorcycle show.

‘Fun’ Dog Show

The Old Home Week “Fun” Dog Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Greencastle Antrim Elementary School grounds, 500 Leitersburg St.

Area dogs can compete for awards in 10 categories, including best dressed, best kisser and best trick.

Pre-registration is required by July 29. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Registration forms can be found at Mikie’s Ice Cream, Dodie’s Family Hair Salon, Carl’s Drug Store, Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, Besore Library, Franklin Veterinary and Greencastle Veterinary Hospital. Registration forms can also be completed on the Old Home Week website oldhomeweek.org

Confirmation of registration will be sent from the committee. If confirmation is not received by Aug. 2, call 717-375-2425. Proof of current rabies vaccination and license are required. If tattooed, proof is also is required.

Dogs must be on leashes at all times.

Spectators may want to bring lawn chairs.

USA Day Committee

The USA Day Committee, a recently formed organization honoring history and patriotism in the Greencastle-Antrim community in hopes of directly impacting young people, is looking for participants and donations for its Old Home Week parade entry.

The USA Day Committee float in the parade on Thursday, Aug. 11, will feature veterans and a display of American flags — from the one sewn by Betsy Ross through the present.

Volunteers are needed to walk in front of the float carrying replicas of the Hometown Hero banners that line Greencastle streets. There are about 260 banners and Meagan Brockway, a committee member, said it would be great if there are enough people to carry replicas of all of them. Monetary donations will help defray the cost of making the replicas.

For more information, contact Brockway at 301-991-5632 or mbrockway@gcasd.org

Window displays

One of the dozens of committees involved on OHW planning oversees the displays which will be set up in storefront windows throughout downtown Greencastle. The window display committee is comprised of Bob O'Connor, Nathan Nardi, Larisa Martin, Amy Hicks, Canaan Gour, Landon Gour, and Bill Gour, chairman.

According to Bill Gour, it is an Old Home Week tradition to stroll downtown to see the displays.

“While events take place at different times and different venues throughout the community, the window displays are available for viewing the entire week,” he said. “While not everyone can make it to every event, everyone can visit downtown to see the displays.”

Some merchants will be setting up their own displays and, with over 40 windows available, there is plenty of room for contributions from the public.

“Setting up a display presents the opportunity to get actively involved in Old Home Week,” said Gour. “Organizations, including non-profits, often participate, because they recognize the value of this outreach as a promotional opportunity.”

There are six categories for window displays: History, Our Community, Our Heroes, Toys and Games, Collectibles and Clothing and Household Items. In order to be an official participant and eligible for prize money, a registration form must be submitted to Gour by Aug. 1. First place in each category will receive $150 and $100 will go to second place. An overall winner will receive $300. Judging will take place the morning of Aug. 6.

Windows will be assigned by the committee on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants may request particular windows, but there is no guarantee of availability.

For more information or a registration form, visit the Old Home Week website (oldhomeweek.org) or contact Gour at 717-597-9202 or at billgour@embarqmail.com

David King and the Spin Outs concert

WRGG and the Old Home Week Committee will present David King and the Spin Outs in concert on Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at Green Grove Gardens.

It will be an evening of nothing but Elvis.

All seats are reserved. VIP tickets are $35, All Shook Up tickets are $30 and Moody Blue tickets are $28. Tickets are available by calling Linda Burkholder at 717 597-5460. Last Old Home Week, this event was a sellout.

Brown's Mill Consolidated School reunion

In conjunction with Old Home Week in Greencastle, a Brown's Mill Consolidated School reunion will be held on Monday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. in the Kauffman Ruritan Club.

The cost of the meal prepared by the Ruritan Club is $20 per person and there will be entertainment following the meal.

For reservations, call Delores Shindle at 717-494-9547 before Aug.1.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism expe