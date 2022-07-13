GOP Committee selects new leadership for Franklin County

Staff reports

Members of the Franklin County Republican Committee appointed a new executive committee during their recent annual reorganization meeting.

The new leadership includes Fred Young III, chairman; John Flannery, vice chairman; Janon Gray, treasurer; and Chris Ardinger, secretary.

“I am excited to get started. We have an incredible team of leaders within the party and are looking forward to the future,” Young said. “Our goal is to better engage and encourage fellow Republicans around the county, work with our elected officials, candidates and the state committee, and continue to promote Republican ideals and values for the success of our nation.”

Young is a self-employed businessman, an Antrim Township supervisor, and an active member of the community. He and his wife, Mary Ann, live in Antrim Township and have several children.

Flannery was elected as a Franklin County commissioner in 2019, and owned and operated several successful restaurants in Franklin County. He and his wife, Ame, live in Guilford Township.

Gray was recently elected to the Greencastle-Antrim School Board and serves as its treasurer. He has more than 25 years of experience in accounting, finance and business.

Ardinger is the executive director of the Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce, the former chairman of the Franklin County Young Republicans, and is active on several boards and committees across the county. He lives in Montgomery Township.

In addition, Stewart McCleaf was elected assistant secretary and Robert Wertime to the role of assistant treasurer. Regional captains and at-large executive committee members were also elected during the meeting.

The purpose of the FCRC is to promote Republican values, register Republican voters and support national, state and local Republican candidates.

For more information, visit www.franklincountyrepublicans.org; find the committee on social media; call 717-263-7999; email countygopfranklin@gmail.com; or visit headquarters at 1931 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg.