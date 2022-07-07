Relay For Life raises $93K-plus 'Back on the Track'

The Greencastle Relay For Life returned to an in-person event on May 21 and the American Cancer Society fundraiser exceeded its goal.

The goal was $85,000 and the Relay raised more than $93,100, it was reported at the recent wrapup meeting.

After two years away from the Greencastle-Antrim School District’s Kaley Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme this year was "Back on the Track — Racing for a Cure."

“I’m very happy to be back on the track and that we exceeded our fundraising goals, particularly given the last couple years and not being able to have in person events,” said June Hann, co-chair. “The weather did not cooperate with the brutal high afternoon temperature, so I believe that played a huge part in a rather low attendance, compared to previous events. but our survivor lap and reception honored 48 registered survivors, we had a very successful basket alley raffle and we had a beautiful luminaria ceremony to honor and remember family and friends. The evening ended with a glow for Hope Lap and message of hope for cancer patients.”

Top fundraising teams and participants received certificates at the meeting.

The teams:

Greencastle Tigers - $21,525

Bottoms Up - $8,702

Frankly Speaking About Cancer - $7,959

Salem Church - $7,682

Never Give Up - $4,051

Solomon’s Lutheran Church - $3,238

Fulton County Relayers - $3,016

Team Williams - $2,921

No Place Like Hope - $2,501

Nutty’s Buddies- $2,394

The participants:

Jan Eppleman - $20,440

Kristian Frank- $6,510

Linda Stoler - $6,414

Cheryl Stinson - $2,807

Linda Keller - $2,125

Becky Mull - $1,851

Sue Mummert - $1,352

Helen Keckler - $1,270

June Hann - $1,069

Ron Oliver- $1,026

2023 Relay For Life

A kickoff meeting for the 2023 Relay For Life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room of Rescue Hose Co., 842 S. Washington St., Greencastle.

The Relay leadership committee, team captains and anyone interested in joining the committee or forming a team is welcome to attend.

The date of the 2023 event has not yet been selected.

For more information, call Hann at 727-977-1145.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com