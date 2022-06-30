Old Home Week meeting encompasses tradition

Greencastle-Antrim’s 41st triennial Old Home Week celebration is just five weeks away, and the June 27 meeting of the OHW Association demonstrated the spirit of the 120-year tradition.

There also were a lot of “we’ll be ready” reports from dozens of committee leaders who have been meeting monthly since September to plan the Aug. 6 to 13 celebration.

The patriotic president’s tie with her name embroidered on it was presented to Bonnie Shockey by Tom Stine, who co-chairs the T-shirts and hats committee.

Andy Everetts, president of the 40th OHW, gave the red, white and blue tie he wore throughout the week to Shockey at the official closing of the 2019 celebration. Stine is the keeper of the tie, responsible for having the new president’s name added.

Old Home Week badges go on sale:Greencastle Sidewalk Days will feature shopping, eating and more

A piece of history:Greencastle's 240th anniversary celebrated with Allison's Tavern on Old Home Week badge

The tie first appeared during Greg Hoover’s presidency in 2004 and now recognizes: Jeff Shank, 2007; Ben Thomas Jr., 2010; Carol Christophel, 2013; Ed Wine, 2016; Everetts; and Shockey.

The tradition of Old Home Week dates back to the 1902 Old Boys’ Reunion, and those at the meeting got a little lesson in the early funding, along with an update on current finances.

Prior to 1911, “it had been the practice to have the town meet the expense of the celebration. The 1911 program, however, incurred an expense of nearly $2,500 and citizens began to murmur against the burden imposed upon them,” according to an account in a later OHW program.

In 1914, the “old boys” agreed to pay for the celebration, and it has been supported by donations ever since. Today, the myriad of events cost more than $75,000.

To date, donations for 2022 total $61,150 — individuals, $18,740; businesses, $12,560; and sponsors, $29,850.

For 120 years, the event that’s hard to describe to someone who hasn’t experienced it has been going “full speed, even in the year before World War I and during World War II,” Shockey said. “Kudos to everyone past and present who keeps it going.”

More information about the celebration, including a schedule and registration forms for various events, can be found at the website oldhomeweek.org

There’s a donation tab on the website and contributions also can be mailed to P.O. Box 536, Greencastle, PA 17225.