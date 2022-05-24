Commencement activities planned for G-AHS Class of 2022

More than 240 seniors will graduate from Greencastle-Antrim High School on Saturday, June 4, with commencement scheduled for 10 a.m. on Kaley Field.

Gavin Davidson, president of the G-AHS Class of 2022, will give the welcome and the concert band and senior ensemble will perform.

The speaker will be Vernon McCauley, a 1974 G-AHS graduate, president of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation and the voice of Blue Devil football.

If it is raining at 10 a.m. on June 4, the ceremony will be postponed until 3 p.m. If it is still raining at 3 p.m., graduation will be moved inside, with each graduate receiving four tickets.

Leading up to the ceremony, Decision Day, when the seniors announce their plans for next year, and the Senior Walk, which will take them across the campus and through all the schools, will be held on Thursday, May 26.

The Greencastle-Antrim Ministerium will host a baccalaureate service on Thursday, June 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the service will start at 6:30. Nelson Witmer from Shank's Church of the Brethren will be the speaker.

About the speaker

At G-AHS, McCauley was a member of G-A’s first winning football team in 1973, participated in multiple other sports and was vice president of his senior class.

He attended Messiah College, and later became just the ninth employee to be hired at a local bakery, Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe. While at Martin’s, in his role as southern region sales manager, he led a dynamic sales team that established and expanded sales operations in six states and the District of Columbia. His career at Martin’s spanned nearly 42 years.

For the students:Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation presents $19K-plus in educational impact grants

In photosNew building dedicated at Greencastle-Antrim School District's Kaley Field

In 2011, he was elected president of the newly formed GA-MAAX, an organization tasked with raising funds to support Kaley Field improvements. The project involved the installation of two synthetic surface fields, an all-weather track and enhanced lighting. When GA-MAAX dissolved after its five-year commitment, McCauley was appointed to the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation Board of Directors and now serves as its president.

Since his retirement from Martin’s in 2018, he has been able to devote more time to the day-to-day operations of the foundation. Its mission is to enhance and impact the education of the students in the G-A school district. A few of the foundation’s initiatives include the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which supports early childhood reading; the G-lympics, G-A’s version of Special Olympics; and educational impact grants.

The foundation also sponsors the popular Daddy Daughter Dance as well as a golf outing in August.

“One of the foundation’s proudest achievements was the dedication of the Kaley Field Multi-Purpose Building in August of 2021,” McCauley said. “This project was made possible by the tremendous support of local businesses and the community.”

He added he is “proud to lead the outstanding group of GAEF Board members and their efforts to better the G-A School District.”

McCauley is the father of two G-A graduates, Devin McCauley (1999) and Alicia Deangelis (2003). Throughout their school years, he was involved with the PTA and served as the president of the middle school PTO.

In 1987 he became the public address announcer for Greencastle Eagles Youth Football, and for the past 35 years he has been a volunteer announcer for Greencastle football games at all levels. This year he will enter his 23rd season as the voice of Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devil football.

