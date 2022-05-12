Old Home Week singing, acting and window display signups are underway

The 41st triennial Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week will be held Aug. 6 to 13 and local residents can start getting involved in the celebration.

Adult choir

Singers are needed for the adult choir for the Old Home Week community worship services.

Students who have completed at least ninth grade by June and adults should register by May 15 by calling contacting Saundra Wingert at 717-597-2644 or spysdirector@yahoo.com or online at oldhomeweek.org/community-worship

Back in time:THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Past law enforcement

In photos:Greencastle-Antrim High School Class of 2024 hosts Color the Castle fun run

The choir, directed by Dave Besecker, will perform at the services at 4 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the Greencastle-Antrim High School Auditorium.

Window displays

Rehearsals will be held from 6:15 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesdays, May 31, June 14, 21 and 28 and July 5, 12, 19 and 26, with an extended rehearsal from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Aug. 2. The final rehearsal of the adult choir and orchestra will be Saturday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.

One of the dozens of committees involved on OHW planning oversees the displays which will be set up in storefront windows throughout downtown Greencastle. The window display committee is comprised of Bob O'Connor, Nathan Nardi, Larisa Martin, Amy Hicks, Canaan Gour, Landon Gour and Bill Gour, chairman.

According to Bill Gour, it is an Old Home Week tradition to stroll downtown to see the displays.

“While events take place at different times and different venues throughout the community, the window displays are available for viewing the entire week,” he said. “While not everyone can make it to every event, everyone can visit downtown to see the displays.”

Some merchants will be setting up their own displays and, with over 40 windows available, there is plenty of room for contributions from the public.

“Setting up a display presents the opportunity to get actively involved in Old Home Week,” said Gour. “Organizations, including non-profits, often participate, because they recognize the value of this outreach as a promotional opportunity.”

There are six categories for window displays: History, Our Community, Our Heroes, Toys and Games, Collectibles and Clothing and Household Items. In order to be an official participant and eligible for prize money, a registration form must be submitted to Gour by Aug. 1. First place in each category will receive $150 and $100 will go to second place. An overall winner will receive $300. Judging will take place the morning of Aug. 6.

Windows will be assigned by the committee on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants may request particular windows, but there is no guarantee of availability.

For more information or a registration form, visit the Old Home Week website (oldhomeweek.org) or contact Gour at 717-597-9202 or at billgour@embarqmail.com

‘Yesterday, When We Were Young’

The Old Home Week pageant will be performed Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9 and 10. The theme is "Yesterday, When We Were Young.”

Rehearsals for the play will begin June 20 and will continue for a half hour on Monday or Thursday evenings, depending on the scene.

Volunteers are needed to put on the show — actors of all ages and abilities, and people who can help with technology, props, costumes, hair and makeup, parking or in any way that is needed.

They can sign up at oldhomeweek.org.

People are asked to sign up individually, not by family or groups.

For questions, call Pat Fridgen 717-593-9137 or make contact through Facebook messenger.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com