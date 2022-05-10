Books and Blooms is a win-win-win project for G-A fifth-graders

The students in Kati McFadden’s class at Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School like the quote “Dreams don’t work unless you do.”

The fifth-graders are putting that idea into action as they work to prepare for Books and Blooms, a fundraiser they will host from 3:20 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, on the elementary school playground.

The youngsters were looking for a way to give back to the community and came up with the win-win-win that's making their hearts feel good, putting books in the hands of readers of all ages and raising money for the Greencastle Exchange Club, McFadden said.

The Exchange Club really helps the school and community, according to student Lyllian Miller, who explained the group provides Christmas gifts for students of needy families.

When they were in first or second grade, each student received a book personalized with their name in the story from the club, her classmate Kailah Everly added. The book was illustrated by a high school art student.

Rona Zheng, who is “super-organized,” is the classroom manager for the project.

“All of us have a part,” said Braedon Rogers, explaining he and his classmates are serving on various committees. The advertising committee is promoting the sale on in-school announcements and making posters to put in the community.

Community members are welcome to attend the sale and can help beforehand by donating books at the elementary school office.

“It’s very organized and everybody is playing little parts of the project,” said Kylie Snodderly.

The age committee is separating books by primary, elementary, middle and high school and adult titles, while the quality control committee is checking for tears, crayon marks and stains, according to Addie Ryce.

The gratitude committee is making tiny cards that say “thanks” and attaching them to pieces of candy to give to those who donate books and to encourage them to tell their friends, Charlotte Wagner said.

In the spirit of “many hands make light work,” McFadden’s students are asking other fifth-graders to help out, such as bringing in cookies to be given away during the sale.

“We’re the backbone, but it’s not just about us,” McFadden said.

Books will be sold on a donation basis.

Flowers and plants, being providing at cost by Becky Shubert of The Native Niche, will be marked to be sold for a slight profit.

Eli Buhrman said he hopes everyone comes to get books at the sale.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com