Annual fund drive benefits Jerome R. King Playground

Staff reports

The Jerome R. King Playground Association’s annual fund drive is underway.

The playground has been a community centerpiece since 1923 and improvements to the facilities are made each year.

In 2021, the two north end tennis courts were renovated. New asphalt was laid and finished in a blue and green color scheme and new center court poles and nets were installed.

Several projects are being done this year, including a new shingle roof for the Omwake Pavilion, repairs to the baseball grandstand and a new drinking fountain at the Citizens Bank Pavilion.

Play ball!:Antrim Township awards $40K in park and recreation grants for 2022

Headed to the U.S. Naval Academy:Dream of becoming fighter pilot takes flight for G-AHS senior

The board also is talking about converting the south tennis courts to pickleball courts as funds become available.

The playground’s Barkdoll Field hosts Greencastle-Antrim Baseball/Softball Association, American Legion and Athletes Edge teams throughout the year, as well as tournaments. Pavilions are used for family reunions and picnics and there are activities at the bandshell, including free movie nights.

The playground is a 501c3 organization and tax-deductible contributions may be made to P.O. Box 2, 240 N. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA 17225, or online at jeromekingplayground.com

Pavilion reservations may be made by calling Jody Bittner, playground board member, at 717-597-8648.