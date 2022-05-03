Volunteers needed for Old Home Week choir, pageant

The first Old Home Week badge was given to President Bonnie Shockey at the April 25 planning meeting for the 41st triennial celebration and word is starting to go out about how local residents can lend their talents to OHW performances.

This year marks the 240th anniversary of the founding of Greencastle and its earliest structure, Allison’s Tavern, is depicted on this year’s Old Home Week badge.

Badge sales will kick off during Greencastle Sidewalk Days, Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9. A badge will cost $6 and provide admission to nearly every event during the Aug. 6 to 13 celebration.

Participants are now being sought for two of the events, the community worship service and the pageant.

Adult choir

Singers are needed for the adult choir for the Old Home Week community worship services.

Students who will have completed at least ninth grade by June and adults should register by May 15 by calling contacting Saundra Wingert at 717-597-2644 orspysdirector@yahoo.com or online at oldhomeweek.org/community-worship

41st Triennial:Greencastle's 240th anniversary celebrated with Allison's Tavern on Old Home Week badge

Coming Aug. 6 to 13, 2022:Greencastle-Antrim preparing to continue 120-year Old Home Week tradition

The choir, directed by Dave Besecker, will perform at the services at 4 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the Greencastle-Antrim High School Auditorium.

Rehearsals will be held from 6:15 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesdays, May 31, June 14, 21 and 28 and July 5, 12, 19 and 26, with an extended rehearsal from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Aug. 2. The final rehearsal of the adult choir and orchestra will be Saturday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.

‘Yesterday, When We Were Young’

The Old Home Week pageant will be performed Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9 and 10. The theme is "Yesterday, When We Were Young.”

Rehearsals for the play will begin June 20 and will continue for a half hour on Monday or Thursday evenings, depending on the scene.

Volunteers are needed to put on the show — actors of all ages and abilities, and people who can help with technology, props, costumes, hair and makeup, parking or in any way that is needed.

They can sign up at https://oldhomeweek.org/.

People are asked to sign up individually, not by family or groups.

For questions, call Pat Fridgen 717-593-9137 or make contact through Facebook messenger.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com