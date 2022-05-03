G-AHS students will be ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ at this year’s prom

The junior class of Greencastle-Antrim High School will host the junior-senior prom on Saturday, May 7, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle.

This year’s theme will be “Dancing in the Moonlight.”

The prom court was chosen by popular vote among the senior class and was announced on April 20 to the student body.

This year’s court consists of the following candidates for prom queen: Kara Herrmann, daughter of Ben and Erin Herrmann; Lauren Pool, daughter of Steve and Fawn Pool; Evan Hettenhouser, daughter of Jason Hettenhouser and Kelly Hettenhouser; and Courtney Andruczk, daughter of Christa and Paul Andruczk.

Candidates for prom king are Cale Stover, son of Marci and Chad Stover; Gavin Davidson, son of Carter and Carley Davidson; Jackson Wright, son of Molli and Richard Wright; and Brady Diller, son of Sarah and Ryan Diller.

The candidates with the highest number of votes will be crowned near the beginning of the evening. The prom will feature music by Wizer Productions, dancing and light refreshments.